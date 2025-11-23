Top 5 High-Impact Economic Events This Week (November 24–30, 2025)

As markets navigate the final stretch of November 2025, several key data releases and central bank communications stand out for their potential to drive volatility across equities, bonds, and forex. Below are the five most market-moving events to watch this week, listed in chronological order:

Australia CPI Data (Wednesday, November 26, 00:30 GMT)

Australia’s quarterly CPI figures—including headline, trimmed mean, and weighted median—will heavily influence expectations for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). A hotter-than-expected read could revive rate hike bets, pushing AUD higher and rattling regional bonds. US Q3 GDP Final Estimate (Wednesday, November 26, 13:30 GMT)

The final revision of US third-quarter GDP will offer the clearest picture yet of economic growth. Any deviation from the prior 2.1% annualized estimate could shift investor expectations around the Fed’s policy trajectory. US Core PCE Price Index (Wednesday, November 26, 15:00 GMT)

The Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index is the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge. With markets closely tracking the Fed’s stance on future rate cuts or holds, a surprise in either the monthly (m/m) or year-over-year (y/y) figures could spark sharp moves in US Treasuries, the dollar, and risk assets. ECB President Christine Lagarde Speech (Wednesday, November 26, 17:00 GMT)

With recent ECB officials’ comments suggesting a cautious stance amid persistent inflation, Lagarde’s remarks will be scrutinized for hints on whether the ECB is done hiking or still considering options. EUR volatility is likely if her tone diverges from market expectations. Eurozone HICP and CPI Final Data (Friday, November 28, 07:45–08:00 GMT)

Friday’s final inflation prints for the Eurozone are critical. Markets will assess whether underlying price pressures are truly cooling, which could pave the way for ECB rate cuts in early 2026—or reinforce a “higher for longer” rate narrative if inflation remains sticky.

These events collectively shape the near-term outlook for central bank policy, risk sentiment, and major currency trends. Traders should brace for heightened volatility, particularly around US inflation and growth data, ECB communications, and key inflation releases from Australia and the Eurozone.

Important note: Due to the high volatility typically triggered by these releases, it is not recommended to open new positions shortly before these announcements unless you are specifically trading news-driven strategies. Unexpected spikes, slippage, and rapid price reversals can lead to significant risk for unprepared traders.

If you use technical tools in trading, it’s important that they account for market context—including periods of high volatility.



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