Pips Harvester EA the best grid EA
Analytics & Forecasts

Pips Harvester EA the best grid EA

10 November 2025, 22:55
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
0
159


 Pips Harvester       MT5 version link      

   Pips Harvester      MT4 version link

   our channel  link 


 why you choose this unique expert ?

1.      very  secretive trading algorithm take a year to create it and test it

2.      very advanced time filter  to avoid high impact news with very smart way    

3.      advanced trend filter to be with the trend

4.      control max deposit load  

5.      very secret algorithm  to open orders  

6.      Statistic Panel

7.      very easy to use 


Recommended Settings  Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread 

Minimum Balance: recommended $1000+

Timeframe: M30  Pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, CADCHF, NZDCAD, EURGBP 

Leverage: 1:200 or higher