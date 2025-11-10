Pips Harvester EA the best grid EA





Pips Harvester MT5 version link

Pips Harvester MT4 version link

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why you choose this unique expert ?

1. very secretive trading algorithm take a year to create it and test it

2. very advanced time filter to avoid high impact news with very smart way

3. advanced trend filter to be with the trend

4. control max deposit load

5. very secret algorithm to open orders

6. Statistic Panel

7. very easy to use





Recommended Settings Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread

Minimum Balance: recommended $1000+

Timeframe: M30 Pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, CADCHF, NZDCAD, EURGBP

Leverage: 1:200 or higher



























