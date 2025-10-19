VM Auto SLTP Pro — Your Cashflow & Risk Management Assistant for Every Trader

Hello traders! 👋Welcome to, your trusted assistant for trade management and smart risk control.

In trading, lasting success isn’t only about getting more accurate signals. It heavily depends on protecting profits, limiting losses, and managing capital. VM Auto SLTP Pro is built exactly for that — not a signal generator, but a professional trade-management tool that protects cashflow, enforces discipline, and optimizes profits on existing positions — whether opened by another EA, copy trading, or manually



🔑 Core role — Professional cashflow & risk management

VM Auto SLTP Pro turns risk management from instinctive to systematic:

Preserve capital — multiple protection layers (close by USD, by % of account, order limits) reduce the risk of account blowout.

Protect profits — intelligent trailing stop and partial-close lock in gains while letting the remainder run.

Stabilize cashflow — close-by-average-profit-per-trade helps maintain desired profitability per trade and improve long-term performance.

Centralized control — run per-symbol for max safety or account-wide to manage a portfolio — suitable for solo traders and managers.

✨ Key features (quick summary)

Flexible SL/TP — ATR-based or Fixed ATR-based SL/TP: adapts to volatility — tight in calm markets, wider in volatile conditions.

Fixed-point SL/TP: fixed distances for easier R:R control. Comprehensive account protection Close by Profit/Loss (USD).

Close by % of account.

Limit maximum number of orders per symbol or account.

Close when Average Profit per trade reaches target. Advanced order management Trailing Stop by R: start trailing when profit reaches multiples of initial risk and pull SL step-by-step to lock in gains.

Partial Close: take a portion off at defined R milestones, keep remainder managed.

Smart Breakeven: move SL to breakeven + buffer when trade is favorable. Visual, interactive on-chart panel Displays EA status, symbol, spread, number of trades, total profit.

One-click actions: START/STOP, BUY/SELL, close last, close all, close losses, move all to breakeven, quick ATR/Fixed toggle. Two operation modes — safety & convenience Single-Symbol (recommended): manage only positions on the attached chart — avoids conflicts and is safe when running many EAs.

Account-Wide: centralized management of all positions in the account.

Why choose VM Auto SLTP Pro?

Improves discipline — removes emotion-driven decisions during volatile hours.

Saves time — automates SL/TP adjustments so you don’t have to babysit trades.

Adapts to any strategy — from scalping to swing trading; works with manual orders, other EAs, and copy trades.

Reduces systemic risk — multiple protection thresholds preserve capital during incidents or losing streaks.

⚠️ Important notes before use

Not a signal generator — VM Auto SLTP Pro manages orders; it does not search for entry points.

Safe start recommended — begin in Operate only on attached chart mode to test settings per symbol before scaling up.

Read parameters carefully — adjust ATR, multipliers, and %/USD close thresholds according to your account size and trading style.

💬 We’d love your feedback!

VM Auto SLTP Pro is made for real traders and improves with community input. Please share ideas or issues such as:

Features you’d like ( Advanced log history, backtest module, import/export rules...).

Panel UX improvements or extra chart info you want.

Default settings good for beginners.

Bugs/edge cases you find during testing (attach logs if possible).

Thoughts on price, documentation, demo video, or a free trial.



