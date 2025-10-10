Introducing AOT Version 2.2 — Focused on Control and Consistency

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We’re excited to announce the release of AOT Version 2.2, which introduces two new input parameters designed to give traders more control and flexibility over entry timing and recovery behavior.
🔹 1. Entry Signal Pause Control
Parameter: Pause New Entry X Candles After Last Signal
Location: Core Configuration
Default: 0 (disabled)
What It Does
This feature prevents the EA from opening new entry signals too frequently by pausing for a specified number of candles after each trade entry.
How It Works
- After opening a position, the EA records the candle time.
- New entry signals for that symbol are blocked until the defined number of candles has passed.
- It works independently for each symbol.3–5 candles
- Recovery trades are not affected — they continue to operate normally.
Quick Settings Guide
|Market Type
|Timeframe
|Recommended Value
|Recommended Value
|M15
|5–8 candles
|Trending
|M15
|1–3 candles
|High Volatility
|M15
|8–10 candles
|Normal Trading
|M15
|3–5 candles
Example
Settings: M15 timeframe, Pause = 5 candles
- 10:00 – BUY opened ✅
- 10:15 – Signal blocked ❌ (1 candle)
- 11:15 – Signal allowed ✅ (5 candles passed)
💡 Tip: Start with 3–5 candles. Increase if there are too many trades, decrease if you’re missing opportunities.
🔹 2. Recovery Trade Distance Control
Parameter: Min distance to open the recovery trade
Location: Recovery System
Default: 0 (automatic)
What It Does
Defines the minimum distance (in points) between recovery trades to prevent them from opening too close together.
Settings Options
- 0 (Auto) – EA automatically calculates the optimal distance ✅ (Recommended for most users)
- >0 (Manual) – Specify a fixed distance in points (e.g., 500 points = 50 pips for 5-digit brokers).
Manual Distance Guide
|Pair Type
|Conservative
|Moderate
|Aggressive
|Major (EURUSD, GBPUSD)
|800–1000
|500–700
|300–400
|Cross (EURJPY, GBPJPY)
|1000–1500
|700–900
|400–600
|Exotic (AUDNZD, EURGBP)
|600–800
|600–800
|200–300
Conversion Reference
- 5-digit brokers: 500 points = 50 pips
- 3-digit brokers: 500 points = 50 pips
Example
Settings: EURUSD, Min Distance = 500 points (50 pips)
- BUY at 1.08500 ✅
- Price drops to 1.08400 (10 pips) — Recovery blocked ❌
- Price drops to 1.08000 (50 pips) — Recovery opens ✅
⚠️ Important:
Keep it at 0 (Auto) unless you clearly understand your pair’s volatility. Manual settings are only for advanced users.
🎯 Quick Start Recommendations
For Beginners:
- Entry Pause: 3–5 candles
- Recovery Distance: 0 (Auto)
For Intermediate Traders:
- Ranging Market: Entry Pause 5–8 candles | Recovery Distance 0 or 500–700 points
- Trending Market: Entry Pause 1–3 candles | Recovery Distance 0 or 700–1000 points
🔧 Troubleshooting
|Problem
|Solution
|Too many losing trades
|Recovery never triggers
|Missing opportunities
|Decrease Entry Pause to 1–2 candles
|Recovery trades too frequent
|Increase Recovery Distance to 800–1000
|Recovery never triggers
|Set Recovery Distance to 0 (Auto)
✅ Best Practice:
Start with default settings, monitor performance for 1–2 weeks, then adjust gradually based on results.