Introducing AOT Version 2.2 — Focused on Control and Consistency

We’re excited to announce the release of AOT Version 2.2, which introduces two new input parameters designed to give traders more control and flexibility over entry timing and recovery behavior.





🔹 1. Entry Signal Pause Control





Parameter: Pause New Entry X Candles After Last Signal

Location: Core Configuration

Default: 0 (disabled)





What It Does





This feature prevents the EA from opening new entry signals too frequently by pausing for a specified number of candles after each trade entry.





How It Works

After opening a position, the EA records the candle time.

New entry signals for that symbol are blocked until the defined number of candles has passed.

It works independently for each symbol.3–5 candles

Recovery trades are not affected — they continue to operate normally.

Quick Settings Guide Market Type Timeframe Recommended Value Recommended Value M15 5–8 candles Trending M15 1–3 candles High Volatility M15 8–10 candles Normal Trading M15 3–5 candles

Example





Settings: M15 timeframe, Pause = 5 candles

10:00 – BUY opened ✅

10:15 – Signal blocked ❌ (1 candle)

11:15 – Signal allowed ✅ (5 candles passed)

💡 Tip: Start with 3–5 candles. Increase if there are too many trades, decrease if you’re missing opportunities.





🔹 2. Recovery Trade Distance Control





Parameter: Min distance to open the recovery trade

Location: Recovery System

Default: 0 (automatic)





What It Does





Defines the minimum distance (in points) between recovery trades to prevent them from opening too close together.





Settings Options

0 (Auto) – EA automatically calculates the optimal distance ✅ (Recommended for most users)

>0 (Manual) – Specify a fixed distance in points (e.g., 500 points = 50 pips for 5-digit brokers).

Manual Distance Guide





Pair Type Conservative Moderate Aggressive Major (EURUSD, GBPUSD) 800–1000 500–700 300–400 Cross (EURJPY, GBPJPY) 1000–1500 700–900 400–600 Exotic (AUDNZD, EURGBP) 600–800 600–800 200–300

Conversion Reference

5-digit brokers: 500 points = 50 pips

3-digit brokers: 500 points = 50 pips

Example





Settings: EURUSD, Min Distance = 500 points (50 pips)

BUY at 1.08500 ✅

Price drops to 1.08400 (10 pips) — Recovery blocked ❌

Price drops to 1.08000 (50 pips) — Recovery opens ✅

⚠️ Important:

Keep it at 0 (Auto) unless you clearly understand your pair’s volatility. Manual settings are only for advanced users.





🎯 Quick Start Recommendations





For Beginners:

Entry Pause: 3–5 candles

Recovery Distance: 0 (Auto)

For Intermediate Traders:

Ranging Market: Entry Pause 5–8 candles | Recovery Distance 0 or 500–700 points

Trending Market: Entry Pause 1–3 candles | Recovery Distance 0 or 700–1000 points

🔧 Troubleshooting





Problem Solution Too many losing trades Recovery never triggers Missing opportunities Decrease Entry Pause to 1–2 candles Recovery trades too frequent Increase Recovery Distance to 800–1000 Recovery never triggers Set Recovery Distance to 0 (Auto)





✅ Best Practice:

Start with default settings, monitor performance for 1–2 weeks, then adjust gradually based on results.



