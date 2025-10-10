Introducing AOT Version 2.2 — Focused on Control and Consistency
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Introducing AOT Version 2.2 — Focused on Control and Consistency

10 October 2025, 05:17
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
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We’re excited to announce the release of AOT Version 2.2, which introduces two new input parameters designed to give traders more control and flexibility over entry timing and recovery behavior.

🔹 1. Entry Signal Pause Control

Parameter: Pause New Entry X Candles After Last Signal
Location: Core Configuration
Default: 0 (disabled)

What It Does

This feature prevents the EA from opening new entry signals too frequently by pausing for a specified number of candles after each trade entry.

How It Works
  • After opening a position, the EA records the candle time.
  • New entry signals for that symbol are blocked until the defined number of candles has passed.
  • It works independently for each symbol.3–5 candles
  • Recovery trades are not affected — they continue to operate normally.

Quick Settings Guide

Market Type Timeframe Recommended Value
Recommended Value M15 5–8 candles
Trending M15 1–3 candles
High Volatility M15 8–10 candles
Normal Trading M15 3–5 candles
Example

Settings: M15 timeframe, Pause = 5 candles
  • 10:00 – BUY opened ✅
  • 10:15 – Signal blocked ❌ (1 candle)
  • 11:15 – Signal allowed ✅ (5 candles passed)
💡 Tip: Start with 3–5 candles. Increase if there are too many trades, decrease if you’re missing opportunities.

🔹 2. Recovery Trade Distance Control

Parameter: Min distance to open the recovery trade
Location: Recovery System
Default: 0 (automatic)

What It Does

Defines the minimum distance (in points) between recovery trades to prevent them from opening too close together.

Settings Options
  • 0 (Auto) – EA automatically calculates the optimal distance ✅ (Recommended for most users)
  • >0 (Manual) – Specify a fixed distance in points (e.g., 500 points = 50 pips for 5-digit brokers).
Manual Distance Guide

Pair Type Conservative Moderate Aggressive
Major (EURUSD, GBPUSD) 800–1000 500–700 300–400
Cross (EURJPY, GBPJPY) 1000–1500 700–900 400–600
Exotic (AUDNZD, EURGBP) 600–800 600–800 200–300
Conversion Reference
  • 5-digit brokers: 500 points = 50 pips
  • 3-digit brokers: 500 points = 50 pips
Example

Settings: EURUSD, Min Distance = 500 points (50 pips)
  • BUY at 1.08500 ✅
  • Price drops to 1.08400 (10 pips) — Recovery blocked ❌
  • Price drops to 1.08000 (50 pips) — Recovery opens ✅
⚠️ Important:
Keep it at 0 (Auto) unless you clearly understand your pair’s volatility. Manual settings are only for advanced users.

🎯 Quick Start Recommendations

For Beginners:
  • Entry Pause: 3–5 candles
  • Recovery Distance: 0 (Auto)
For Intermediate Traders:
  • Ranging Market: Entry Pause 5–8 candles | Recovery Distance 0 or 500–700 points
  • Trending Market: Entry Pause 1–3 candles | Recovery Distance 0 or 700–1000 points
🔧 Troubleshooting

Problem Solution
Too many losing trades Recovery never triggers
Missing opportunities Decrease Entry Pause to 1–2 candles
Recovery trades too frequent Increase Recovery Distance to 800–1000
Recovery never triggers Set Recovery Distance to 0 (Auto)

✅ Best Practice:
Start with default settings, monitor performance for 1–2 weeks, then adjust gradually based on results.