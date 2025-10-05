Streetwise Forex Talk: EUR Flexes, JPY Stalls

EurUsd — steady climb despite the noise

No matter how messy things get in Europe - from the French budget drama to the so-called "migration crisis" that’s not even a crisis anymore - the Euro just keeps flexing. Euro’s been grinding higher, and this month it’s eyeing that sweet 1.20 level again. It’s not a wild move, nothing explosive, just steady business as usual if you look at the past five years. The market’s not chasing dreams here; it’s just following the same rhythm. Unless something totally unexpected hits before year’s end, EurUsd looks like it’s got enough juice to test that resistance and maybe chill around it for a bit.









UsdJpy — surprise politics, calm charts

So yeah, the surprise finally dropped this weekend — Japan just elected its first female leader, Sanae Takaichi. Word on the street is she’ll keep the "democratic" Abenomics playbook alive — print money, push bonds, fight inflation with inflation. Sounds bold, but that also means no rate hike in October like people were betting on. Funny thing, though: the chart already saw it coming. UsdJpy’s been tightening up for months, volatility fading out like the calm before nothing. Don’t expect fireworks — this pair’s probably staying in that flat, sideways zone we’ve seen back in 2019–2020. Sometimes the biggest surprise is that the market doesn’t care.



