Operating Instructions – ScalpingThink v3.0

Version 3.0
Author: Simon Draxler
Activations: 5
1. Introduction
ScalpingThink is a fully automated, bidirectional scalping system for MetaTrader 5, designed for precise entries, quick profit taking, and maximum control.
The goal: short-term, controlled profits through precisely defined setups – safe , efficient and predictable .
The system was specifically developed for traders who operate on the M1 timescale and require the highest precision in entries, stops, and trade management.
ScalpingThink works without a grid and without a Martingale , each position is opened individually and according to clear rules.
2. Main Features
✅ No grid, no martingale – every position is independent
✅ Fixed stop loss + virtual trailing stop for maximum security
✅ Several trailing stop variants for flexible profit protection
✅ Safety buffer protects the margin and prevents overload
✅ Time filter & spread filter for clean entries only in optimal market phases
✅ Automatic lot sizes or fixed lots
✅ Automatic GMT detection
✅ Option: No stopping over the weekend
✅ Custom stop loss
✅ Magic Number & Comments for full broker control
3. Scalping Logic
ScalpingThink is based on a rule-based logic for precise opening of positions on the M1 timeframe .
The system combines:
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Time filter to be active only in defined trading phases
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Spread filter to avoid bad market conditions (e.g. news)
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Safety mechanisms to protect capital and minimize drawdown
Each position receives a fixed stop loss and is managed via a virtual, dynamic trailing stop .
The EA can open both long and short positions (bidirectional), depending on market conditions and filter parameters.
4. Trade Management
4.1 Fixed stop loss
Each position is opened with a clearly defined stop loss – regardless of market volatility.
4.2 Virtual Trailing Stop
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Dynamic trailing stop manages trades in the background
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Several variants (e.g. classic, step-by-step, dynamic based on profit) available
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Goal: maximum profit security with minimal risk
4.3 Safety Buffer
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Controls open positions
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Limits risk, protects equity
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Prevents account overload due to too many simultaneous trades
5. Recommended Markets & Settings
|parameter
|Recommendation
|Timeframe
|M1
|Instruments
|EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NASDAQ 100, DAX, Dow Jones
|Strategy type
|Short-term scalping
|Broker
|ECN/STP with tight spread
6. Strategy in Live Operation
In live operation, ScalpingThink constantly analyzes market conditions:
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Checks spread
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Checks trading time windows
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Assesses market volatility
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Opens positions only under optimal conditions
Open positions are managed automatically:
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Dynamic adjustment through trailing stop
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Immediate closure on stop loss or trailing hit
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No position multiplication (no grid)
7. EA Panel
The trading panel shows all important information at a glance:
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EA status (active, paused)
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Open trades
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Pending Orders
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Balance & Equity
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Detailed statistics
The panel can be minimized or disabled.
⚠️ Important: Disable the panel in backtests to avoid performance delays. The trading logic remains active.
8. Parameters & Settings Explained
|parameter
|type
|Description
|Magic Number
|Number
|Unique identifier for ScalpingThink trades
|EA Comment
|text
|Comment added to each order
|Lot Size Mode
|Auto / Manual
|Automatic or fixed lot size
|Manual Lot Size
|Number
|Fixed lot size when "Manual" is active
|Stop Loss (pips)
|Number
|Fixed stop per trade
|Trailing Stop Mode
|Selection
|Different trailing strategies
|Spread Filter
|Number
|Maximum spread for entry
|Time Filter
|True/False
|Enables time-based filters
|Weekend Close
|True/False
|No trades over the weekend
|Safety Buffer
|True/False
|Activates risk protection
|Panel Display
|True/False
|Toggles on-chart panel on/off
9. Installation & Setup
1️⃣ Copy EA to the MQL5/Experts folder
2️⃣ Restart MetaTrader 5
3️⃣ Drag ScalpingThink onto the M1 chart of the desired instrument
4️⃣ Activate AutoTrading
5️⃣ Adjust parameters (lot size, trailing stop, filter, etc.)
6️⃣ Leave the chart open, EA works automatically
10. Best Practices
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Use ECN brokers with tight spreads
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No news trades – spread filter protects, but still check time filter
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Use VPS for 24/7 operation
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Start with low risk and increase with stable performance
11. Note on the demo version
The demo is fully functional, but with the panel enabled the backtest may run slower.
For quick tests: Disable panel .
12. Support & Contact
Developer: Simon Draxler
Contact: via MQL5 profile
Please read this guide carefully and review all comments in EA Settings before contacting support.
Feedback and suggestions for improvement are welcome!
Good luck and safe scalping with ScalpingThink !