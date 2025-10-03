Operating Instructions – ScalpingThink v3.0

Version 3.0

Author: Simon Draxler

Activations: 5

1. Introduction

ScalpingThink is a fully automated, bidirectional scalping system for MetaTrader 5, designed for precise entries, quick profit taking, and maximum control.

The goal: short-term, controlled profits through precisely defined setups – safe , efficient and predictable .

The system was specifically developed for traders who operate on the M1 timescale and require the highest precision in entries, stops, and trade management.

ScalpingThink works without a grid and without a Martingale , each position is opened individually and according to clear rules.

2. Main Features

✅ No grid, no martingale – every position is independent

✅ Fixed stop loss + virtual trailing stop for maximum security

✅ Several trailing stop variants for flexible profit protection

✅ Safety buffer protects the margin and prevents overload

✅ Time filter & spread filter for clean entries only in optimal market phases

✅ Automatic lot sizes or fixed lots

✅ Automatic GMT detection

✅ Option: No stopping over the weekend

✅ Custom stop loss

✅ Magic Number & Comments for full broker control

3. Scalping Logic

ScalpingThink is based on a rule-based logic for precise opening of positions on the M1 timeframe .

The system combines:

Time filter to be active only in defined trading phases

Spread filter to avoid bad market conditions (e.g. news)

Safety mechanisms to protect capital and minimize drawdown







Each position receives a fixed stop loss and is managed via a virtual, dynamic trailing stop .

The EA can open both long and short positions (bidirectional), depending on market conditions and filter parameters.

4. Trade Management

4.1 Fixed stop loss

Each position is opened with a clearly defined stop loss – regardless of market volatility.

4.2 Virtual Trailing Stop

Dynamic trailing stop manages trades in the background

Several variants (e.g. classic, step-by-step, dynamic based on profit) available

Goal: maximum profit security with minimal risk

4.3 Safety Buffer

Controls open positions

Limits risk, protects equity

Prevents account overload due to too many simultaneous trades

5. Recommended Markets & Settings

parameter Recommendation Timeframe M1 Instruments EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NASDAQ 100, DAX, Dow Jones Strategy type Short-term scalping Broker ECN/STP with tight spread

6. Strategy in Live Operation

In live operation, ScalpingThink constantly analyzes market conditions:

Checks spread

Checks trading time windows

Assesses market volatility

Opens positions only under optimal conditions

Open positions are managed automatically:

Dynamic adjustment through trailing stop

Immediate closure on stop loss or trailing hit

No position multiplication (no grid)

7. EA Panel

The trading panel shows all important information at a glance:

EA status (active, paused)

Open trades

Pending Orders

Balance & Equity

Detailed statistics

The panel can be minimized or disabled.

⚠️ Important: Disable the panel in backtests to avoid performance delays. The trading logic remains active.

8. Parameters & Settings Explained

parameter type Description Magic Number Number Unique identifier for ScalpingThink trades EA Comment text Comment added to each order Lot Size Mode Auto / Manual Automatic or fixed lot size Manual Lot Size Number Fixed lot size when "Manual" is active Stop Loss (pips) Number Fixed stop per trade Trailing Stop Mode Selection Different trailing strategies Spread Filter Number Maximum spread for entry Time Filter True/False Enables time-based filters Weekend Close True/False No trades over the weekend Safety Buffer True/False Activates risk protection Panel Display True/False Toggles on-chart panel on/off

9. Installation & Setup

1️⃣ Copy EA to the MQL5/Experts folder

2️⃣ Restart MetaTrader 5

3️⃣ Drag ScalpingThink onto the M1 chart of the desired instrument

4️⃣ Activate AutoTrading

5️⃣ Adjust parameters (lot size, trailing stop, filter, etc.)

6️⃣ Leave the chart open, EA works automatically

10. Best Practices

Use ECN brokers with tight spreads

No news trades – spread filter protects, but still check time filter

Use VPS for 24/7 operation

Start with low risk and increase with stable performance

11. Note on the demo version

The demo is fully functional, but with the panel enabled the backtest may run slower.

For quick tests: Disable panel .

12. Support & Contact

Developer: Simon Draxler

Contact: via MQL5 profile

Please read this guide carefully and review all comments in EA Settings before contacting support.

Feedback and suggestions for improvement are welcome!

Good luck and safe scalping with ScalpingThink !



