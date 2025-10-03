Operating Instructions – ScalpingThink v3.0
Trading Systems

Operating Instructions – ScalpingThink v3.0

3 October 2025, 11:49
Simon Draxler
Simon Draxler
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📘 ScalpingThink – User Manual

Version 3.0
Author: Simon Draxler
Activations: 5

1. Introduction

ScalpingThink is a fully automated, bidirectional scalping system for MetaTrader 5, designed for precise entries, quick profit taking, and maximum control.
The goal: short-term, controlled profits through precisely defined setups – safe , efficient and predictable .

The system was specifically developed for traders who operate on the M1 timescale and require the highest precision in entries, stops, and trade management.
ScalpingThink works without a grid and without a Martingale , each position is opened individually and according to clear rules.

2. Main Features

No grid, no martingale – every position is independent
Fixed stop loss + virtual trailing stop for maximum security
Several trailing stop variants for flexible profit protection
Safety buffer protects the margin and prevents overload
Time filter & spread filter for clean entries only in optimal market phases
Automatic lot sizes or fixed lots
Automatic GMT detection
Option: No stopping over the weekend
Custom stop loss
Magic Number & Comments for full broker control

3. Scalping Logic

ScalpingThink is based on a rule-based logic for precise opening of positions on the M1 timeframe .
The system combines:

  • Time filter to be active only in defined trading phases

  • Spread filter to avoid bad market conditions (e.g. news)

  • Safety mechanisms to protect capital and minimize drawdown


Set the Virtuall Trailling

Each position receives a fixed stop loss and is managed via a virtual, dynamic trailing stop .
The EA can open both long and short positions (bidirectional), depending on market conditions and filter parameters.

4. Trade Management

4.1 Fixed stop loss

Each position is opened with a clearly defined stop loss – regardless of market volatility.

4.2 Virtual Trailing Stop

  • Dynamic trailing stop manages trades in the background

  • Several variants (e.g. classic, step-by-step, dynamic based on profit) available

  • Goal: maximum profit security with minimal risk

4.3 Safety Buffer

  • Controls open positions

  • Limits risk, protects equity

  • Prevents account overload due to too many simultaneous trades

5. Recommended Markets & Settings

parameter Recommendation
Timeframe M1
Instruments EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NASDAQ 100, DAX, Dow Jones
Strategy type Short-term scalping
Broker ECN/STP with tight spread

6. Strategy in Live Operation

In live operation, ScalpingThink constantly analyzes market conditions:

  • Checks spread

  • Checks trading time windows

  • Assesses market volatility

  • Opens positions only under optimal conditions

Open positions are managed automatically:

  • Dynamic adjustment through trailing stop

  • Immediate closure on stop loss or trailing hit

  • No position multiplication (no grid)

7. EA Panel

The trading panel shows all important information at a glance:

  • EA status (active, paused)

  • Open trades

  • Pending Orders

  • Balance & Equity

  • Detailed statistics

The panel can be minimized or disabled.
⚠️ Important: Disable the panel in backtests to avoid performance delays. The trading logic remains active.

8. Parameters & Settings Explained

parameter type Description
Magic Number Number Unique identifier for ScalpingThink trades
EA Comment text Comment added to each order
Lot Size Mode Auto / Manual Automatic or fixed lot size
Manual Lot Size Number Fixed lot size when "Manual" is active
Stop Loss (pips) Number Fixed stop per trade
Trailing Stop Mode Selection Different trailing strategies
Spread Filter Number Maximum spread for entry
Time Filter True/False Enables time-based filters
Weekend Close True/False No trades over the weekend
Safety Buffer True/False Activates risk protection
Panel Display True/False Toggles on-chart panel on/off

9. Installation & Setup

1️⃣ Copy EA to the MQL5/Experts folder
2️⃣ Restart MetaTrader 5
3️⃣ Drag ScalpingThink onto the M1 chart of the desired instrument
4️⃣ Activate AutoTrading
5️⃣ Adjust parameters (lot size, trailing stop, filter, etc.)
6️⃣ Leave the chart open, EA works automatically

10. Best Practices

  • Use ECN brokers with tight spreads

  • No news trades – spread filter protects, but still check time filter

  • Use VPS for 24/7 operation

  • Start with low risk and increase with stable performance

11. Note on the demo version

The demo is fully functional, but with the panel enabled the backtest may run slower.
For quick tests: Disable panel .

12. Support & Contact

Developer: Simon Draxler
Contact: via MQL5 profile
Please read this guide carefully and review all comments in EA Settings before contacting support.

Feedback and suggestions for improvement are welcome!
Good luck and safe scalping with ScalpingThink !



#Trailing Stop Fixed Stop Loss No Martingale No Grid Safety Buffer Spread Filter Time Filter