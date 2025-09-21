Week Ahead: Central Banks, PMIs and Inflation in Focus (Sep 22–26)

📌 Mon, Sep 22
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🇦🇺 RBA Governor Bullock speaks on policy outlook.
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🇨🇳 Loan Prime Rates expected unchanged at 1Y 3.0%, 5Y 3.5%.
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🇬🇧 BoE Governor Bailey speech in the evening.
📌 Tue, Sep 23
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🇪🇺 Flash PMIs across France, Germany, and the euro area: manufacturing below 50, services near neutral.
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🇬🇧 UK Flash PMIs: weak manufacturing (47.0) vs resilient services (54.2).
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🇺🇸 US Flash PMIs: manufacturing 53.0, services 54.5; Richmond Fed index -7.
📌 Wed, Sep 24
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🇦🇺 Australia CPI y/y 2.8%.
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🇩🇪 Germany ifo Business Climate 89.0.
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🇺🇸 US New Home Sales 652K.
📌 Thu, Sep 25
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🇨🇭 SNB policy meeting: rate expected to stay at 0.00%.
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🇺🇸 US data pack: Final GDP q/q 3.3%, durable goods (core +1.0%, headline -2.8%), jobless claims, existing home sales, GDP price index 2.0%.
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🇯🇵 Tokyo CPI y/y 2.5%.
📌 Fri, Sep 26
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🇨🇦 Canada GDP m/m -0.1%.
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🇺🇸 US Core PCE (Fed’s preferred inflation gauge) +0.3% m/m, UoM sentiment 55.4.
Focus of the Week
Markets are set for a data-heavy stretch.
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Central banks: the SNB and RBA speakers may confirm a cautious stance, while BoE and Fed remarks will be parsed for any dovish hints.
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Activity data: Flash PMIs across Europe and the US will give the first read on September’s momentum.
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Inflation prints: Australia’s CPI and Japan’s Tokyo CPI could shape expectations for Asia-Pacific monetary policy.
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US macro: GDP revision, durable goods, and Core PCE will be pivotal for the Fed’s path, while housing data will test household resilience.
Overall, the week ahead combines policy signals and growth/inflation checks — a mix that could spark volatility across FX, bonds and commodities if surprises emerge.
📢 This update is part of Global Markets Pulse, your daily source for macro insights and trading context.
GlobalMarketsPulse Macro Trading WeekAhead