Adavanced Astrology Indicator Guide
Trading Strategies

Adavanced Astrology Indicator Guide

22 September 2025, 02:25
Thomas Bradley Butler
Thomas Bradley Butler
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This indicator is a technical tool based on harmonic approximations of solar and lunar cycles. It does not use exact astronomical positions.

This indicator uses mathematical waves to approximate daily solar and monthly lunar cycles for trading purposes. It captures general market rhythms influenced by day/night and moon phases, but it does not track exact astronomical positions.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150521

Here’s a step-by-step trading guide for the Advanced Astrological Indicator, with example scenarios showing how to interpret its signals in real market conditions:

Step 1: Set Up the Indicator

  1. Attach the indicator to your chart.

  2. Configure timezone:

    • Auto-detect for most brokers.

    • Manual if your broker’s GMT offset is different.

  3. Enable the dashboard and any interactive features you want: signal strength, planetary weather, lunar cycle, trading hours.

  4. Set oscillator weights:

    • Default: Solar 0.4, Lunar 0.6. Adjust if you prefer more solar or lunar influence.

  5. Set smoothing (default = 2–3 bars). A higher value reduces noise but delays signals.

Step 2: Understand Dashboard Values

  1. Solar & Lunar Harmonics – the underlying cycles. Sharp peaks or troughs indicate strong potential turning points.

  2. Combined Signal – the weighted signal you trade on.

  3. Signal Strength – shows confidence. High (>70%) = strong signal; low (<40%) = weak signal.

  4. Planetary Weather – “Calm,” “Mild,” “Active,” or “Stormy” helps anticipate volatility.

  5. Moon Cycle Progress – tracks lunar phase; extreme phases often coincide with higher price movements.

  6. Market Session – shows active market session; signals are more reliable during London or NY sessions.

  7. Trading Recommendation – dashboard suggestion based on combined signal and strength:

    • BUY NOW, SELL NOW, PREPARE BUY/SELL, WAIT & WATCH.

Step 3: Interpreting the Combined Signal

Combined Signal Signal Strength Trading Action Example
Above Overbought Level (>70) High Sell / Short Combined = 80, strength = 85 → “SELL NOW”
Below Oversold Level (<-70) High Buy / Long Combined = -75, strength = 90 → “BUY NOW”
Between thresholds, >30 or <-30 Medium Prepare to trade Combined = 40 → “PREPARE SELL”
Between -30 and 30 Low Wait / Watch Combined = 0 → “WAIT & WATCH”

  • Tip: Strong signals are more reliable during active market sessions. Avoid trading in dead/quiet zones.

Step 4: Example Scenarios

Scenario 1: Strong Bullish Setup

  • Time: London session active

  • Combined Signal: -80 → Oversold

  • Signal Strength: 88%

  • Planetary Weather: Active
    Action: Enter long (buy). Set stop-loss slightly below recent low. Target exit when Combined Signal approaches neutral or overbought.

Scenario 2: Strong Bearish Setup

  • Time: NY session overlap

  • Combined Signal: 85 → Overbought

  • Signal Strength: 90%

  • Planetary Weather: Stormy
    Action: Enter short (sell). Place stop-loss above recent high. Exit when signal returns to neutral.

Scenario 3: Market Neutral

  • Time: Quiet Asian session

  • Combined Signal: 10

  • Signal Strength: 35%

  • Planetary Weather: Calm
    Action: Wait. Avoid trading until a stronger signal appears.

Scenario 4: Prepare for Trade

  • Time: London session starting

  • Combined Signal: 45

  • Signal Strength: 55%

  • Recommendation: “PREPARE SELL”
    Action: Watch price closely. Confirm trend direction and enter when signal crosses thresholds or strength increases.

Step 5: Using Alerts

  • Configure alerts for overbought/oversold or high confidence signals.

  • Alerts can be sound, push, or email.

  • Allows you to react even if away from the chart.

Step 6: Risk Management

  • Never trade solely on indicator signals.

  • Combine with stop-loss, take-profit, and position sizing rules.

  • Strongest signals occur during active sessions and high planetary/astronomical alignment.

Advanced Astrological Indicator Cheat Sheet

1. Oscillator & Core Values

Value Description Trading Tip
Solar Harmonic Price influence based on solar cycles High peaks/troughs = turning points
Lunar Harmonic Price influence based on lunar cycles Combined with solar gives main signal
Combined Signal Weighted sum (Solar + Lunar) Trade based on thresholds (Overbought/Oversold)
Zero Line Neutral reference Used for crossovers

Thresholds:

  • Overbought: >70 → Sell signal potential

  • Oversold: <-70 → Buy signal potential

  • Neutral: -30 to 30 → Wait

2. Signal Strength Meter

Color Strength Meaning
Red >70% Strong signal, high confidence
Yellow 40–70% Medium confidence
Green / Lime <40% Weak signal, caution

Tip: Only trade strong signals during active sessions.

3. Market Session & Trading Hours

Session Time (GMT) Signal Reliability
Dead Zone 00:00–02:00 Avoid trading
Asian 02:00–08:00 Low volume, signals less reliable
London 08:00–12:00 Active, strong signals
Overlap 12:00–16:00 Most volatile, ideal for trading
New York 16:00–20:00 Strong trend potential
NY Late 20:00–22:00 Reduced volume, caution
Overnight 22:00–00:00 Avoid trading

Tip: Combine session info with signal strength for higher accuracy.

4. Planetary Weather

Weather Meaning Action
Calm Low volatility Wait or trade small positions
Mild Slight market movement Watch trend confirmation
Active Moderate volatility Trade medium positions
Stormy High volatility Trade strong signals, tighter stops

5. Moon Cycle Progress

  • Shows percentage of lunar phase (0–100%).

  • Extreme phases often correlate with price reversals:

    • New Moon (0–10%) → Potential lows

    • Full Moon (50–60%) → Potential highs

6. Trading Recommendation

Recommendation When Triggered Action
BUY NOW Oversold + High Strength Enter long
SELL NOW Overbought + High Strength Enter short
PREPARE BUY Near Oversold Watch for breakout
PREPARE SELL Near Overbought Watch for breakout
WAIT & WATCH Neutral signal Do not trade

7. Alerts

  • Configure sound, email, or push alerts.

  • Types of alerts:

    • Crossing overbought/oversold

    • High-confidence signal (>85% strength)

    • Session changes (London/NY/Overlap)

8. Risk Management Guidelines

  • Use stop-loss near recent swing highs/lows.

  • Take profit as the signal approaches neutral or opposite threshold.

  • Avoid trading during Dead Zone or Asian session unless extremely strong signal.




#Financial Astrology