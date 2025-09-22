Adavanced Astrology Indicator Guide

This indicator is a technical tool based on harmonic approximations of solar and lunar cycles. It does not use exact astronomical positions.This indicator uses mathematical waves to approximate daily solar and monthly lunar cycles for trading purposes. It captures general market rhythms influenced by day/night and moon phases, but it does not track exact astronomical positions.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150521
Here’s a step-by-step trading guide for the Advanced Astrological Indicator, with example scenarios showing how to interpret its signals in real market conditions:
Step 1: Set Up the Indicator
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Attach the indicator to your chart.
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Configure timezone:
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Auto-detect for most brokers.
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Manual if your broker’s GMT offset is different.
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Enable the dashboard and any interactive features you want: signal strength, planetary weather, lunar cycle, trading hours.
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Set oscillator weights:
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Default: Solar 0.4, Lunar 0.6. Adjust if you prefer more solar or lunar influence.
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Set smoothing (default = 2–3 bars). A higher value reduces noise but delays signals.
Step 2: Understand Dashboard Values
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Solar & Lunar Harmonics – the underlying cycles. Sharp peaks or troughs indicate strong potential turning points.
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Combined Signal – the weighted signal you trade on.
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Signal Strength – shows confidence. High (>70%) = strong signal; low (<40%) = weak signal.
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Planetary Weather – “Calm,” “Mild,” “Active,” or “Stormy” helps anticipate volatility.
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Moon Cycle Progress – tracks lunar phase; extreme phases often coincide with higher price movements.
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Market Session – shows active market session; signals are more reliable during London or NY sessions.
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Trading Recommendation – dashboard suggestion based on combined signal and strength:
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BUY NOW, SELL NOW, PREPARE BUY/SELL, WAIT & WATCH.
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Step 3: Interpreting the Combined Signal
|Combined Signal
|Signal Strength
|Trading Action
|Example
|Above Overbought Level (>70)
|High
|Sell / Short
|Combined = 80, strength = 85 → “SELL NOW”
|Below Oversold Level (<-70)
|High
|Buy / Long
|Combined = -75, strength = 90 → “BUY NOW”
|Between thresholds, >30 or <-30
|Medium
|Prepare to trade
|Combined = 40 → “PREPARE SELL”
|Between -30 and 30
|Low
|Wait / Watch
|Combined = 0 → “WAIT & WATCH”
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Tip: Strong signals are more reliable during active market sessions. Avoid trading in dead/quiet zones.
Step 4: Example Scenarios
Scenario 1: Strong Bullish Setup
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Time: London session active
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Combined Signal: -80 → Oversold
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Signal Strength: 88%
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Planetary Weather: Active
Action: Enter long (buy). Set stop-loss slightly below recent low. Target exit when Combined Signal approaches neutral or overbought.
Scenario 2: Strong Bearish Setup
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Time: NY session overlap
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Combined Signal: 85 → Overbought
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Signal Strength: 90%
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Planetary Weather: Stormy
Action: Enter short (sell). Place stop-loss above recent high. Exit when signal returns to neutral.
Scenario 3: Market Neutral
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Time: Quiet Asian session
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Combined Signal: 10
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Signal Strength: 35%
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Planetary Weather: Calm
Action: Wait. Avoid trading until a stronger signal appears.
Scenario 4: Prepare for Trade
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Time: London session starting
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Combined Signal: 45
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Signal Strength: 55%
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Recommendation: “PREPARE SELL”
Action: Watch price closely. Confirm trend direction and enter when signal crosses thresholds or strength increases.
Step 5: Using Alerts
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Configure alerts for overbought/oversold or high confidence signals.
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Alerts can be sound, push, or email.
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Allows you to react even if away from the chart.
Step 6: Risk Management
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Never trade solely on indicator signals.
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Combine with stop-loss, take-profit, and position sizing rules.
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Strongest signals occur during active sessions and high planetary/astronomical alignment.
1. Oscillator & Core Values
|Value
|Description
|Trading Tip
|Solar Harmonic
|Price influence based on solar cycles
|High peaks/troughs = turning points
|Lunar Harmonic
|Price influence based on lunar cycles
|Combined with solar gives main signal
|Combined Signal
|Weighted sum (Solar + Lunar)
|Trade based on thresholds (Overbought/Oversold)
|Zero Line
|Neutral reference
|Used for crossovers
Thresholds:
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Overbought: >70 → Sell signal potential
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Oversold: <-70 → Buy signal potential
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Neutral: -30 to 30 → Wait
2. Signal Strength Meter
|Color
|Strength
|Meaning
|Red
|>70%
|Strong signal, high confidence
|Yellow
|40–70%
|Medium confidence
|Green / Lime
|<40%
|Weak signal, caution
Tip: Only trade strong signals during active sessions.
3. Market Session & Trading Hours
|Session
|Time (GMT)
|Signal Reliability
|Dead Zone
|00:00–02:00
|Avoid trading
|Asian
|02:00–08:00
|Low volume, signals less reliable
|London
|08:00–12:00
|Active, strong signals
|Overlap
|12:00–16:00
|Most volatile, ideal for trading
|New York
|16:00–20:00
|Strong trend potential
|NY Late
|20:00–22:00
|Reduced volume, caution
|Overnight
|22:00–00:00
|Avoid trading
Tip: Combine session info with signal strength for higher accuracy.
4. Planetary Weather
|Weather
|Meaning
|Action
|Calm
|Low volatility
|Wait or trade small positions
|Mild
|Slight market movement
|Watch trend confirmation
|Active
|Moderate volatility
|Trade medium positions
|Stormy
|High volatility
|Trade strong signals, tighter stops
5. Moon Cycle Progress
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Shows percentage of lunar phase (0–100%).
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Extreme phases often correlate with price reversals:
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New Moon (0–10%) → Potential lows
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Full Moon (50–60%) → Potential highs
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6. Trading Recommendation
|Recommendation
|When Triggered
|Action
|BUY NOW
|Oversold + High Strength
|Enter long
|SELL NOW
|Overbought + High Strength
|Enter short
|PREPARE BUY
|Near Oversold
|Watch for breakout
|PREPARE SELL
|Near Overbought
|Watch for breakout
|WAIT & WATCH
|Neutral signal
|Do not trade
7. Alerts
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Configure sound, email, or push alerts.
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Types of alerts:
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Crossing overbought/oversold
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High-confidence signal (>85% strength)
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Session changes (London/NY/Overlap)
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8. Risk Management Guidelines
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Use stop-loss near recent swing highs/lows.
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Take profit as the signal approaches neutral or opposite threshold.
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Avoid trading during Dead Zone or Asian session unless extremely strong signal.