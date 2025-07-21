🛡 Emergency Exit System in Lunexa – Protect Your Capital Before It’s Too Late





In volatile market conditions, when trades go deep into drawdown, reacting quickly and intelligently can save your account from disaster.

That’s where Lunexa’s Emergency Exit Account system comes in — a critical feature for minimizing risk and preventing margin calls.

✅ How Does It Work?





The system relies on three key parameters that allow you to adjust its behavior based on your trading style — whether you're conservative or aggressive:





🔸 Exit_Trigger_Percent

This defines when the system should activate, based on total floating loss.

For example, if set to 10, the system will trigger as soon as floating losses reach 10% of your account balance.





🔸 PartialClosePercent

Once triggered, this defines how much of your total trade volume should be closed.

You might choose to close 20% of your exposure to reduce risk while keeping the rest running.





🔸 DynamicPartialCloseL

This determines how positions are reduced:

• If set to false, all open trades are reduced equally (e.g., each position closes 20%).

• If set to true, the system closes trades dynamically and smartly — larger or older trades are closed first, while smaller or newer trades may stay open or be partially reduced.

🎯 Why It Matters





✅ Reduces account exposure instantly in critical situations

✅ Prevents excessive losses during sharp market drops

✅ Gives you the flexibility to apply aggressive or intelligent risk control

✅ Helps preserve trades with potential to recover (in dynamic mode)

📌 Recommended Use





For conservative, low-risk accounts, activate the system at 8–10% drawdown, close 10–20% of volume, and use static mode.

For larger or active accounts, set the trigger at 10–15%, close 20–30%, and enable dynamic mode for smarter handling.





💡 Bottom Line:

In fast-moving markets, the Emergency Exit System is your intelligent emergency brake.

Lunexa doesn’t just trade — it protects like a professional risk manager.



