ORACLE AI - USER MANUAL



CLICK HERE​​ to get Oracle AI — The New Revolution in AI Trading

----------------------------------------------------------- OVERVIEW

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This EA is generated through neural machine learning trained on decades of market data and rigorously tested for robustness. ​​Backtesting Note:​​ Due to its computational intensity, backtesting by every tick may take hours or even overnight. However, we strongly recommend running high-precision historical backtests using the ​​Demo version​​ before purchasing. For example, you can backtest Bitcoin's performance from 2017. Always backtest and adjust parameters to your preferences before live trading.

IMPORTANT:

This is not a high-frequency scalping EA. Many traders love scalping, however, it's extremely high risky. There's no strategy can simultaneously achieve high win rate, high profit-loss ratio, and high trading frequency, that is well-known as the impossible trinity of trading. Oracle AI has a ​​momentum capture system​​ that captures cryptocurrencies’ explosive volatility, which aligns with the inherent nature of cryptocurrencies. It prioritizes high profit-loss ratios over win rate and frequency. Every transaction of EA has a strict stop loss, which is in line with the Wall Street trading principle of cutting losses and letting profits run. Although strict stop loss protects your account, it also inevitably reduces the winning rate.

Trending market is less than 20%, so the time worth taking action is limited. Some people bought our EA and questioned us why it didn't open an order within a few minutes. Believe me, such people will definitely be blown up in the market. Our EA uses a trend strategy. Therefore, it needs to look for entry opportunities, and it is normal to not place orders for two or three days sometimes. Usually, when the graduation cap in the upper right corner of the chart turns blue, it means that the EA is running normally. Compared with the unrealistic overnight wealth, stable profits are more difficult to come by. What you need to do is to start with low-risk solutions and have confidence in the trading system, let go of your greed and fear, and leave everything to the EA, because it has no emotions, no greed and fear, it will ruthlessly and firmly execute the trading plan and earn you stable profits in the long run. What you need to do is to start the EA on the VPS, then turn off your computer, and forget about it. If you are using other EAs while using our EA, that's great, because diversification helps reduce volatility and smooth the yield curve. However, please reduce the position of each EA and strictly control the risk.

There will always be market conditions that the EA doesn't adapt to well. We hope that customers will contact us first to resolve any issues when they encounter difficulties or when the EA is not performing as expected. Leaving negative feedback indiscriminately cannot solve the problem; it only adds to our workload and slows down the pace of development.





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SETUP GUILDLINES



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​​Recommended currency:​​ BTCUSD

Many EAs can only run on one symbol because they are overfitted to it, but Oracle AI is different. The backtest results show that it also performs well on ETHUSD and XAUUSD. However, our parameters are adjusted for BTCUSD after all. From a conservative point of view, we only recommend you to trade Bitcoin . If you want to trade Ethereum and other currencies, please remember to do backtesting and adjust the parameters until you are comfortable. After all, the value of Bitcoin is very large, the initial stop loss of 5,000 points is narrow for Bitcoin, but very wide for ETH. Using the same EA to trade different currencies at the same time does not achieve the purpose of diversification. Therefore, we do not recommend you to do so, because although you trade different currencies, the EA is the same, that is, your portfolio is strongly correlated, which cannot effectively diversify risks. Only by using different EAs and different symbols can the purpose of diversifying risks be achieved. Note that our EA can automatically calculate the number of lots according to the risk level. The so-called risk level refers to the proportion of a single loss to the total funds. Since our funds are all expressed in USD, if you trade currency pairs denominated in other currencies, it may cause the number of lots to be calculated incorrectly. For example, when you trade EURUSD, Oracle AI can ensure that a single transaction does not exceed 2% of the total funds. If you have a total fund of 10,000 USD, the risk of max loss in a single transaction will not exceed 200 USD. However, when you trade USDJPY, this currency pair is denominated in Japanese yen, and when Oracle AI calculates the risk of a single transaction, it will become a loss of no more than 200 yen instead of US dollars. In short, if you want to trade other symbols, please choose the type denominated in USD. ​​Timeframe:​​ H4 If you backtest, you will find that our EA performs well in any timeframe. On the product page, we show the backtest results in M5, H1, and H4, and the performance is very stable. This is another proof that our EA is not overfitting. Some EAs tell you that it can only run on H1, and once you switch to M30, it performs very badly. Such EAs will make you lose money. Despite this, we still recommend that you use a higher time frame , because the higher the timeframe, the more stable the performance. The fewer shots, the lower the transaction cost. Losing less money is much more important than making an extra penny.

​​Minimum/Recommended Deposit:​​ 2,000 USD

Bitcoin’s high value (about $1,000 per 0.01 lot) demands sufficient capital. If you don’t have enough funds, you may not be able to buy even the minimum number of lots.



----------------------------------------------------------- PARAMETERS

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​​ Custom Comment : This is to make it easier for you to identify the orders placed by this EA, just keep the default.

: This is to make it easier for you to identify the orders placed by this EA, just keep the default. Moving Average Period & Momentum Period : These parameters are period of technical indicators. ​​We strongly advise keeping the preset values unless you possess expert-level conviction in modifying them.​​

: These parameters are period of technical indicators. ​​We strongly advise keeping the preset values unless you possess expert-level conviction in modifying them.​​ Break Even Points : This parameter sets the ​​distance in points​​ required for the stop-loss to automatically shift to your entry price (breakeven point) once the trade moves favorably. Retain the default value to align with our pre-optimized model.

: This parameter sets the ​​distance in points​​ required for the stop-loss to automatically shift to your entry price (breakeven point) once the trade moves favorably. Retain the default value to align with our pre-optimized model. Break Even Buffer : This parameter is to increase the extra points from the stop loss to the break-even point. It allows an additional distance to be added after reaching the break-even point in order to avoid losses caused by market fluctuations. Keep the default.

: This parameter is to increase the extra points from the stop loss to the break-even point. It allows an additional distance to be added after reaching the break-even point in order to avoid losses caused by market fluctuations. Keep the default. Take-Profit Multiplier : This parameter controls the take-profit target, which is a multiple of ATR. Keep the default.

: This parameter controls the take-profit target, which is a multiple of ATR. Keep the default. Stop-Loss Points: Please pay attention to this parameter! This is the fixed stop loss size for each order. The default is currently 5,000 points. If you lower the number of points, your winning rate will be reduced due to the quick stop loss, but you will get a higher profit-loss ratio . 5,000 points means that the winning rate of this EA is around 15% to 30%, but it has an extremely high profit-loss ratio. If you relax the stop loss points, the winning rate will increase, but the profit-loss ratio will also be sacrificed. You can choose the parameters that you are most comfortable with. The algorithm recommends a stop loss of 216 points, but we think it is too little.

Trailing Stop Points : This parameter sets the distance of the trailing stop loss. When the market price moves in a favorable direction, the stop loss will follow the price and lock in profits.

: This parameter sets the distance of the trailing stop loss. When the market price moves in a favorable direction, the stop loss will follow the price and lock in profits. Trailing Activaion Points : This parameter controls the start condition of the trailing stop loss. The market must reach this point before the trailing stop loss is activated.

: This parameter controls the start condition of the trailing stop loss. The market must reach this point before the trailing stop loss is activated. Money Management : If turned on, the EA will automatically adjust the number of lots according to the risk level (R-Value) to ensure that each loss does not exceed a certain proportion of the total funds. In this way, the less money you have, the less loss you will suffer. If you have more money, you will earn more. We recommend keeping it turned on.

: If turned on, the EA will automatically adjust the number of lots according to the risk level (R-Value) to ensure that each loss does not exceed a certain proportion of the total funds. In this way, the less money you have, the less loss you will suffer. If you have more money, you will earn more. We recommend keeping it turned on. R-Value: A concept proposed by Dr. Van K. Tharp, which refers to the maximum risk of each transaction, that is, the proportion of the loss amount to the total funds when a transaction is wrong. For example, the default number is 2, which means that once a transaction generates a loss, the loss amount will not exceed 2% of the total funds. You can adjust it according to your own situation. 2 is the most common number in the industry. Conservatives can change it to 0.5 or 1, and bold people can change it to 5, but it should not exceed 5 at most. Note: Some traders will find that even if you change the R-Value, the number of lots in each transaction does not seem to change, and the R-Value does not seem to work. That's because the platform limits the maximum and minimum lots ​​of each transaction. For example, based on the R-Value, the EA said you can trade 20 lots of Bitcoin, but we can only trade 10 lots at most, which is the maximum number of lots limited by the broker.

Decimals : The decimal point of the lot, usually 2.

: The decimal point of the lot, usually 2. Minimal Lots : The minimum lot required by the system, usually 0.01.

: The minimum lot required by the system, usually 0.01. Max Lots : The maximun number of lots required by the broker. Taking ICMarket as an example, it is 10.

: The maximun number of lots required by the broker. Taking ICMarket as an example, it is 10. Step: The step size of the lot size, generally 0.01, you can check your broker. The above data must be the same as the data provided by your broker to trade. You can right-click on the symbol and select specifications to view it.

----------------------------------------------------------- SUPPORT & FEEDBACK

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If you encounter any problems, please send me a private message as soon as possible, which will help us better understand your problem and provide solutions, so as to create a win-win situation. Giving negative feedback and poor ratings directly will not only fail to solve problems effectively, but also bring great pressure to the team and affect work efficiency and morale, and also makes it impossible for us to solve your problem, which is a lose-lose situation for both of us. If you like our products and look forward to our updates, please give us positive feedback and 5-star rating. Thank you.



