Grasberg Manual Guide

This guide explains the settings and features of the Grasberg Gold Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5).
1. Timeframe Settings
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Timeframe: Select the chart timeframe on which the EA will operate.
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Show Info Panel: Toggle the on-screen information panel. Disabling it can help reduce resource usage in MT5.
2. Trade Mode Selection
Choose the trading mode based on your risk appetite and market conditions:
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Normal Mode: Trades only during high liquidity periods, offering the most precise and reliable entries.
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Aggressive Mode: Trades during moderate liquidity, aiming for higher returns with slightly increased risk.
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Extreme Mode: Trades in all market conditions, including low liquidity, using advanced algorithms to find aggressive profit opportunities.
3. Strategy Activation
Enable or disable individual trading strategies:
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Strategy 1: On/Off
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Strategy 2: On/Off
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Strategy 3: On/Off
4. Lot Size Settings
Customize how lot sizes are calculated:
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Autolot Type:
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Fixed Money Size: Enter a monetary amount to manage (e.g., if balance is $1000 and you enter $200, the EA will trade 0.01 lot for every $200, so 1000/200 = 5 x 0.01 = 0.05 lots).
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Fixed Lot Size: Enter a constant lot size (e.g., 0.01).
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Risk Per Trade (%): Enter a percentage of your account balance to risk per trade (default: 10%).
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Maximum Lots: The maximum lot size the EA can use per trade.
5. Stop Loss and Take Profit (SLTP) Settings
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SLTP Type:
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Fixed SLTP: SL and TP are set directly on pending orders.
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Virtual SLTP: SL and TP are simulated internally and hidden from the broker.
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ECN SLTP: SL and TP are applied only after a position is opened.
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Stoploss (pips): Set the stop loss distance in pips.
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Takeprofit (pips): Set the take profit distance in pips.
6. Trailing Stop Management
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Trailing: Enable/disable trailing stop.
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Trailing Type:
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Trailing Pips: Traditional pip-based trailing.
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Virtual Trailing: Trailing is managed internally and not visible to the broker.
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Trailing Start (pips): Minimum gain (in pips) before trailing begins.
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Trailing Size (pips): The step distance the stop loss will move as the trade profits.
7. Break Even Management
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Break Even: Enable or disable the break-even feature.
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Break Even Type:
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Break Even Pips: Set break-even level in pips.
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Lock Money: Set break-even based on a fixed monetary value.
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Break Even Start (pips): Minimum profit in pips to start applying break even.
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Break Even Step (pips): Distance the stop will adjust after break even is activated.
8. Lock Money Management
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Lock Start ($): Minimum profit in dollars to start locking.
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Lock Stop ($): Stop locking after this dollar amount.
9. Time Management
Control when the EA is allowed to trade:
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Time Control: Enable trading time restrictions.
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Trade Start Time: Time to begin trading each day.
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Trade End Time: Time to stop trading each day.
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Trading Days: Enable or disable trading for each day of the week (Monday–Sunday).
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Close All Trades at End of Time: Automatically close all positions and pending orders at the end of the set trading time.
10. News Filter
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News Filter: Enable or disable trading around high-impact news events.
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Stop Trading Before News (seconds): Time before news when trading is paused.
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Stop Trading After News (seconds): Time after news when trading resumes.
11. Broker Settings
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Delete All Pending Orders if Spread > Max Spread: Protects trades from being executed in volatile spread conditions.
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Max Spread (pips): The maximum spread the EA allows before it avoids trading.
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Max Slippage (pips): Maximum allowed slippage for orders.
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Magic Number: A unique identifier the EA uses to track its trades independently.