Grasberg Manual Guide

This guide explains the settings and features of the Grasberg Gold Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5).

1. Timeframe Settings

Timeframe: Select the chart timeframe on which the EA will operate.

Show Info Panel: Toggle the on-screen information panel. Disabling it can help reduce resource usage in MT5.

2. Trade Mode Selection

Choose the trading mode based on your risk appetite and market conditions:

Normal Mode: Trades only during high liquidity periods, offering the most precise and reliable entries.

Aggressive Mode: Trades during moderate liquidity, aiming for higher returns with slightly increased risk.

Extreme Mode: Trades in all market conditions, including low liquidity, using advanced algorithms to find aggressive profit opportunities.

3. Strategy Activation

Enable or disable individual trading strategies:

Strategy 1: On/Off

Strategy 2: On/Off

Strategy 3: On/Off

4. Lot Size Settings

Customize how lot sizes are calculated:

Autolot Type: Fixed Money Size: Enter a monetary amount to manage (e.g., if balance is $1000 and you enter $200, the EA will trade 0.01 lot for every $200, so 1000/200 = 5 x 0.01 = 0.05 lots). Fixed Lot Size: Enter a constant lot size (e.g., 0.01). Risk Per Trade (%): Enter a percentage of your account balance to risk per trade (default: 10%).

Maximum Lots: The maximum lot size the EA can use per trade.

5. Stop Loss and Take Profit (SLTP) Settings

SLTP Type: Fixed SLTP: SL and TP are set directly on pending orders. Virtual SLTP: SL and TP are simulated internally and hidden from the broker. ECN SLTP: SL and TP are applied only after a position is opened.

Stoploss (pips): Set the stop loss distance in pips.

Takeprofit (pips): Set the take profit distance in pips.

6. Trailing Stop Management

Trailing: Enable/disable trailing stop.

Trailing Type: Trailing Pips: Traditional pip-based trailing. Virtual Trailing: Trailing is managed internally and not visible to the broker.

Trailing Start (pips): Minimum gain (in pips) before trailing begins.

Trailing Size (pips): The step distance the stop loss will move as the trade profits.

7. Break Even Management

Break Even: Enable or disable the break-even feature.

Break Even Type: Break Even Pips: Set break-even level in pips. Lock Money: Set break-even based on a fixed monetary value.

Break Even Start (pips): Minimum profit in pips to start applying break even.

Break Even Step (pips): Distance the stop will adjust after break even is activated.

8. Lock Money Management

Lock Start ($): Minimum profit in dollars to start locking.

Lock Stop ($): Stop locking after this dollar amount.

9. Time Management

Control when the EA is allowed to trade:

Time Control: Enable trading time restrictions.

Trade Start Time: Time to begin trading each day.

Trade End Time: Time to stop trading each day.

Trading Days: Enable or disable trading for each day of the week (Monday–Sunday).

Close All Trades at End of Time: Automatically close all positions and pending orders at the end of the set trading time.

10. News Filter

News Filter: Enable or disable trading around high-impact news events.

Stop Trading Before News (seconds): Time before news when trading is paused.

Stop Trading After News (seconds): Time after news when trading resumes.

11. Broker Settings

Delete All Pending Orders if Spread > Max Spread: Protects trades from being executed in volatile spread conditions.

Max Spread (pips): The maximum spread the EA allows before it avoids trading.

Max Slippage (pips): Maximum allowed slippage for orders.

Magic Number: A unique identifier the EA uses to track its trades independently.



