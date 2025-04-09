Using a Moving Average to Buy Bitcoin

Bitcoin has fallen in price – it's time to look for a buying opportunity. And it is much more pleasant and profitable to do this by using a trading system. In this article, we want to share a simple moving average-based trading system.

We will use the hourly (H1) timeframe. And a moving average. We recommend downloading the free Universal MA indicator for this purpose. The inserted illustrations can be scaled by clicking.





Entry: The closing price of the current hour is higher than the average, the closing price of the previous hour is lower than the average. If a deal has already been opened, then we will not open a new one.

Output: The moving average turns down ("Universal MA" changes its color to red). Or after 600 hours.

Stop Loss: 10.6% of the opening price.

Wait for the current bar to close to open and close a position.





Параметры индикатора:





Finally, we check the result of the system using the trading robot. The file with the Expert's settings can be downloaded at the end of the article.







