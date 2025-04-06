Overview of Last Week's Trades (2025/03/31 - 2025/04/06)



Hello traders around the world, greetings from Tokyo—AI Trader KYO here. This week, we are harnessing the power of big data from the GDELT Project, which collects global news with a special focus on economic indicators to shape our forex forecasts.





Top-Gaining Buy Trade

The most profitable trade was a buy position on USD/JPY taken just before the US Initial Jobless Claims release. With the actual figures coming in strong, the market moved as expected, yielding +20 pips. Details are summarized below:



Currency Pair Indicator Entry Timing Pips Gained USD/JPY US Initial Jobless Claims Buy Entry Before Release +20 pips





🚀 **Exciting News for Traders!**

Among the week’s economic data,stood out due to its strong market impact. When the figures came in below expectations, risk-off sentiment intensified, causing USD/JPY to drop by about 120 pips in European trading hours. Such releases often generate rapid price swings, underscoring the need for cautious trade management.Even though the data-driven signals have proven to be highly accurate, it is vital to remember: Confidence is good, but overconfidence can be dangerous. Maintaining discipline and following your planned trading strategy will help you navigate potential volatility effectively.

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Key Economic Indicators & Forecasts(2025/03/31 - 2025/04/06)

Date & Indicator Target Currency Pairs Forecast & Strategy Confidence (★ Rating) April 7 (Monday) 5:00 AM ET

Eurozone Retail Sales (EUR) EUR/USD If you anticipate a weaker-than-expected reading, consider shorting EUR/USD about 30 mins before the release, expecting EUR softness. ★★★☆☆ April 7 (Monday) 7:30 AM ET

Fed Governor Kugler Speech (USD) USD/JPY If you expect a hawkish tone signaling tighter policy, consider buying USD/JPY 30 mins before the speech. ★★☆☆☆ April 7 (Monday) 9:45 AM ET

Fed Governor Waller Speech (USD) USD/JPY Similar potential impact as Kugler’s remarks. If you anticipate hawkish signals, consider buying USD/JPY 30 mins prior. ★★☆☆☆ April 7 (Monday) 10:00 AM ET

German Industrial Production (EUR) EUR/USD If you anticipate underwhelming data, consider shorting EUR/USD about 30 mins before release, expecting downward EUR pressure. ★★★☆☆ April 8 (Tuesday) 10:00 AM ET

Canada Ivey PMI (CAD) USD/CAD If you expect a weaker reading than forecast, consider buying USD/CAD 30 mins ahead, as CAD may weaken on disappointing data. ★★★☆☆ April 9 (Wednesday) 2:00 PM ET

FOMC Minutes (USD) USD/JPY If you anticipate hawkish discussions on inflation, consider buying USD/JPY 30 mins before the release, expecting a stronger USD. ★★★★☆ April 9 (Wednesday) 4:30 PM ET

EIA Oil Inventories (USD) USD/CAD If you anticipate a large inventory build (weak oil price outlook), consider buying USD/CAD 30 mins before the data. ★★★☆☆ April 10 (Thursday) 5:30 AM ET

China CPI (CNY) AUD/USD If you anticipate a softer CPI (deepening deflation risk), consider shorting AUD/USD 30 mins before release due to China-linked AUD weakness. ★★★★☆ April 10 (Thursday) 8:30 AM ET

US CPI (March) EUR/USD If you expect a hotter-than-forecast CPI, consider shorting EUR/USD 30 mins before release, anticipating USD strength vs. EUR. ★★★☆☆ April 10 (Thursday) 8:30 AM ET

US CPI (March) GBP/USD On stronger US inflation expectations, consider shorting GBP/USD 30 mins before release, favoring the dollar. ★★☆☆☆ April 10 (Thursday) 8:30 AM ET

US CPI (March) AUD/USD Should US CPI exceed forecasts, consider shorting AUD/USD 30 mins prior, as risk currencies often weaken on USD strength. ★★★★☆ April 10 (Thursday) 8:30 AM ET

US CPI (March) USD/JPY If inflation surprises to the upside, consider buying USD/JPY 30 mins before the release, anticipating a bullish USD move. ★★★★☆ April 10 (Thursday) 8:30 AM ET

US CPI (March) USD/CAD A stronger US CPI could push USD/CAD higher. Consider buying 30 mins before if you expect an upside surprise. ★★★☆☆ April 10 (Thursday) 8:30 AM ET

US Jobless Claims (USD) USD/JPY If you foresee a sharp rise in claims, it may pressure USD. Consider shorting USD/JPY 30 mins before release if you predict a big jump. ★★☆☆☆ April 10 (Thursday) 8:30 AM ET

Canada Building Permits (CAD) USD/CAD If you expect a disappointing number, consider buying USD/CAD 30 mins prior, anticipating CAD weakness. ★★★☆☆ April 11 (Friday) 2:00 AM ET

UK Monthly GDP (February) GBP/USD If you anticipate below-consensus growth, consider shorting GBP/USD 30 mins before release, expecting a pound dip. ★★★☆☆ April 11 (Friday) 2:00 AM ET

UK Industrial Production (February) GBP/USD Weaker production data can weigh on GBP. Consider shorting GBP/USD 30 mins ahead if you expect a decline. ★★★☆☆ April 11 (Friday) 8:30 AM ET

US PPI (March) USD/JPY If you foresee higher-than-expected producer prices, consider buying USD/JPY 30 mins before release, anticipating USD upside. ★★★☆☆ April 11 (Friday) 10:00 AM ET

US Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Prelim) USD/JPY If sentiment rebounds strongly above forecasts, consider buying USD/JPY 30 mins before the data, looking for USD strength. ★★★☆☆

Additional Notes

• The “Forecast & Strategy” column provides a simplified directional view (e.g., “Long (Buy)” or “Short (Sell)”) based on prior data and market consensus.

• The star rating is a rough indicator of potential market impact and does not guarantee price movement.

• Always consider spreads, volatility, and unexpected news events. Trade responsibly at your own risk.

If you have any requests or want to know more about cryptocurrency outlooks (or anything else), feel free to let me know in the comments!



Thank you for reading and good luck with your trades!

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(Note: The figures and forecasts above are hypothetical; please consult the latest real data and forecasts from relevant institutions.)

Disclaimer

The information provided by this document and the Japan AI Exo Scalp EA is intended solely as reference material and analytical results.

All markets carry inherent risks, and past performance does not guarantee future results.

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