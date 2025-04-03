📊Today Forex Outlook - Updated for "Thursday, April 3, 2025💹



Hello traders around the world, greetings from Tokyo—AI Trader KYO here.

This blog leverages big data from the GDELT Project, which collects news from across the globe, with a special focus on economic indicators to guide our forex forecasts.

I’m sorry I couldn’t post the blog yesterday due to a technical glitch. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Today, I will focus my blog on the economic indicators scheduled for release today (NY time) and their forecasts.





Cumulative Trading Results

Forecast Accuracy Wins/Losses Win Rate Total Pips ★★★★★ 0 wins / 0 losses N/A N/A ★★★★☆ 11 wins / 0 losses 100% +205 pips ★★★☆☆ 9 wins / 2 losses 82% +120 pips ★★☆☆☆ 5 wins / 3 losses 63% +12 pips ★☆☆☆☆ 1 wins / 0 losses 100% +7 pips









Today Key Economic Indicators & Forecasts

Today's Economic Indicators (Date/Time) Target Currency Pairs Forecast & Strategy Confidence (★ Rating) April 3 (Thursday) 7:30 AM ET

ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts (EUR) EUR/USD Expect a slightly dovish tone, which could weigh on EUR. Consider selling (Short) EUR/USD about 5 minutes before release, aiming to capitalize on any downside surprise. ★★★☆☆ April 3 (Thursday) 8:30 AM ET

US Initial Jobless Claims (USD) USD/JPY Market anticipates continued labor market strength. Consider buying (Long) USD/JPY 5 minutes before the data if you expect a lower-than-forecast claim count. ★★★★☆ April 3 (Thursday) 9:45 & 10:00 AM ET

S&P Global Services PMI Final / ISM Non-Manufacturing (USD) USD/JPY If both PMIs show robust growth, the USD may strengthen further. A short-term buy on USD/JPY about 10 minutes before ISM (10:00 AM) could be considered if you expect upbeat data. ★★★☆☆ April 3 (Thursday) 8:30 AM ET

Canada Trade Balance (CAD) USD/CAD Expect a narrowing trade surplus, possibly weighing on CAD. Consider buying (Long) USD/CAD 5 minutes before release if you foresee a weaker-than-expected Canadian figure. ★★★☆☆ April 3 (Thursday) 21:45 PM ET

China Caixin Services PMI (AUD) AUD/USD Stronger Chinese services data may boost AUD. Consider buying (Long) AUD/USD about 5 minutes before release if you anticipate an upside surprise. ★★★☆☆ April 4 (Friday) 2:00 AM ET

German Factory Orders (EUR) EUR/JPY If the data disappoints (failing to rebound from last month’s slump), EUR could weaken against JPY. Consider selling (Short) EUR/JPY 5 minutes prior to the release. ★★★☆☆ April 4 (Friday) 4:30 AM ET

UK Construction PMI (GBP) GBP/USD Due to ongoing weakness in the construction sector and limited impact on GBP, no specific trade is recommended. It may be best to stay flat before this release. ★☆☆☆☆

Additional Notes

• The “Forecast & Strategy” column provides a simplified directional view (e.g., “Long (Buy)” or “Short (Sell)”) based on prior data and market consensus.

• The star rating is a rough indicator of potential market impact and does not guarantee price movement.

• Always consider spreads, volatility, and unexpected news events. Trade responsibly at your own risk.





If you have any requests or want to know more about cryptocurrency outlooks (or anything else), feel free to let me know in the comments!



Thank you for reading and good luck with your trades!





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Japan AI Exo Scalp EA runs a six-step AI analysis process every time a new bar is confirmed on the chart.



[Bar Update]: Once a new bar is confirmed, automatic analysis begins.

[Technical Analysis]: Quantifies market conditions using trend, volatility, RSI, etc.

[Data Sent to ChatGPT]: The collected market data is sent to the latest GPT model (e.g., GPT-4.5, GPT-4 Turbo) to obtain optimal signals.

[GPT Trade Decision]: The AI returns instructions such as “buy,” “sell,” or “hold.”

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Rather than aiming for ultra-fast scalping, it focuses on precise analysis and solid risk management to achieve stable entries in major currency pairs (EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, etc.).

(Note: The figures and forecasts above are hypothetical; please consult the latest real data and forecasts from relevant institutions.)

Disclaimer

The information provided by this document and the Japan AI Exo Scalp EA is intended solely as reference material and analytical results.

All markets carry inherent risks, and past performance does not guarantee future results.

Please make your own investment decisions under thorough risk management and capital control.



