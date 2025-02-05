Create EA (iCustom) with MACHINE LEARNING ADAPTIVE SUPERTREND Scanner Indicator

To use the Machine Learning Adaptive Supertrend Scanner indicator (ver.2.00 - download link at the end of the article ) for EA, you can see the instructions below:

a. The buffers in the indicator and their indexes:

0 – Buy Signal (arrow) 1 – Sell Signal (arrow) 2 – Buy Cluster Number 3 – Sell Cluster Number

4 – SuperTrend Value (Price)

b. Required input parameters:

- To use iCustom, you need to fill in all the parameters, because the indicator uses a scanner, so the parameters need to be entered appropriately to avoid conflicts. Below are the required and mandatory input parameters, you can change their default values ​​as you like: input int iMaxBarsBack = 10000 ; input int atr_len = 10 ; input double fact = 3 ; input int training_data_period = 100 ; input double highvol = 0.75 ; input double midvol = 0.5 ; input double lowvol = 0.25 ;

MT4 Version 2.00: double getValueMLAdaptiveSuperTrend( string fSymbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe, int Index, int Shift ) { string indicatorCustomName = "Market\\ML Adaptive SuperTrend MT4" ; return iCustom (fSymbol, Timeframe, indicatorCustomName, iMaxBarsBack, "" , atr_len, fact, "" , training_data_period, highvol, midvol, lowvol, 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , false , 0 , "" , false , false , false , false , false , false , "" , "" , false , "" , 0 , 0 , "" , false , 0 , 0 , 0 , false , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , "" , 0 , "" , false , 0 , 0 , false , 0 , 0 , 0 , Index, Shift); } MT5 Version 2.00: double getValueMLAdaptiveSuperTrend( string fSymbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe, int Index, int Shift ) { string indicatorCustomName = "Market\\ML Adaptive SuperTrend MT5" ; int handle = iCustom (fSymbol,Timeframe,indicatorCustomName,iMaxBarsBack, "" ,atr_len,fact, "" ,training_data_period,highvol,midvol,lowvol, 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , false , false , 1 , "" , false , false , false , false , false , false , "" , "" , false , "" , 0 , 0 , "" , false , 0 , 0 , 0 , false , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , "" , 0 , "" , false , 0 , 0 , false , 0 , 0 , 0 ); if (handle < 0 ) return ( EMPTY_VALUE ); else { double buf[]; if ( CopyBuffer (handle, Index, Shift, 1 , buf) > 0 ) return (buf[ 0 ]); } return EMPTY_VALUE ; }

d. Use getValueMLAdaptiveSuperTrend function for EA

You use the getValueMLAdaptiveSuperTrend function to get the value needed to use for the EA.

To confirm that the buffer has a value, you need to compare it with EMPTY_VALUE.

Here are some examples to confirm that the previous bar buffers (shift = 1) have a value:

int shift = 1 ;

0 – Buy Signal (arrow) bool buySignal = getValueMLAdaptiveSuperTrend( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 , shift) != EMPTY_VALUE ;

1 – Sell Signal (arrow) bool sellSignal = getValueMLAdaptiveSuperTrend( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 , shift) != EMPTY_VALUE ;

2 – Buy Cluster Number double buyClusterNumber = getValueMLAdaptiveSuperTrend( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 2 , shift); 3 – Sell Cluster Number double sellClusterNumber = getValueMLAdaptiveSuperTrend( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 3 , shift); 4 – SuperTrend Value (Price) double superTrendPrice = getValueMLAdaptiveSuperTrend( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 4 , shift);

Hopefully this article can help you more easily automate signals from the Machine Learning Adaptive Supertrend Scanner indicator into EA.

You can download the indicator at:























