Create EA (iCustom) with MACHINE LEARNING ADAPTIVE SUPERTREND Scanner Indicator

0 – Buy Signal (arrow)1 – Sell Signal (arrow)2 – Buy Cluster Number3 – Sell Cluster Number
4 – SuperTrend Value (Price)
- To use iCustom, you need to fill in all the parameters, because the indicator uses a scanner, so the parameters need to be entered appropriately to avoid conflicts. Below are the required and mandatory input parameters, you can change their default values as you like:
input int iMaxBarsBack = 10000;//Max bars back (0=all) input int atr_len = 10;//ATR Length input double fact = 3;//Factor input int training_data_period = 100;//Training Data Length input double highvol = 0.75;//Initial High volatility Percentile Guess input double midvol = 0.5;//Initial Medium volatility Percentile Guess input double lowvol = 0.25;//Initial Low volatility Percentile Guess
MT4 Version 2.00:
double getValueMLAdaptiveSuperTrend(string fSymbol, //Symbol (fill _Symbol to use symbol current) ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe, //Timeframe (fill PERIOD_CURRENT to use current timeframe) int Index, //index buffer (see section a) int Shift //Shift (usually = 1 to get the previous bar value) ) { string indicatorCustomName = "Market\\ML Adaptive SuperTrend MT4";//Path indicator return iCustom(fSymbol, Timeframe, indicatorCustomName, iMaxBarsBack, "", atr_len, fact, "", training_data_period, highvol, midvol, lowvol, 0, 0, 0, 0, false, 0, "", false, false, false, false, false, false, "", "", false, "", 0, 0, "", false, 0, 0, 0, false, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, "", 0, "", false, 0, 0, false, 0, 0, 0, Index, Shift); }
MT5 Version 2.00:
double getValueMLAdaptiveSuperTrend(string fSymbol, //Symbol (fill _Symbol to use symbol current) ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe, //Timeframe (fill PERIOD_CURRENT to use current timeframe) int Index, //index buffer (see section a) int Shift //Shift (usually = 1 to get the previous bar value) ) { string indicatorCustomName = "Market\\ML Adaptive SuperTrend MT5";//Path indicator int handle = iCustom(fSymbol,Timeframe,indicatorCustomName,iMaxBarsBack,"",atr_len,fact,"",training_data_period,highvol,midvol,lowvol,0,0,0,0,false,false,1,"",false,false,false,false,false,false,"","",false,"",0,0,"",false,0,0,0,false,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,"",0,"",false,0,0,false,0,0,0); if(handle < 0) return(EMPTY_VALUE); else { double buf[]; if(CopyBuffer(handle, Index, Shift, 1, buf) > 0) return(buf[0]); } return EMPTY_VALUE; }
d. Use getValueMLAdaptiveSuperTrend function for EA
You use the getValueMLAdaptiveSuperTrend function to get the value needed to use for the EA.
To confirm that the buffer has a value, you need to compare it with EMPTY_VALUE.
Here are some examples to confirm that the previous bar buffers (shift = 1) have a value:
int shift = 1;
0 – Buy Signal (arrow)
bool buySignal = getValueMLAdaptiveSuperTrend(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, 0, shift) != EMPTY_VALUE;
1 – Sell Signal (arrow)
bool sellSignal = getValueMLAdaptiveSuperTrend(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, 1, shift) != EMPTY_VALUE;
2 – Buy Cluster Number
double buyClusterNumber = getValueMLAdaptiveSuperTrend(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, 2, shift);
3 – Sell Cluster Number
double sellClusterNumber = getValueMLAdaptiveSuperTrend(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, 3, shift);
4 – SuperTrend Value (Price)
double superTrendPrice = getValueMLAdaptiveSuperTrend(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, 4, shift);
Hopefully this article can help you more easily automate signals from the Machine Learning Adaptive Supertrend Scanner indicator into EA.
You can download the indicator at:
MT5 version at: Machine Learning Adaptive SuperTrend MT5
MT4 version at: Machine Learning Adaptive SuperTrend MT4