SMC Signal Test
Trading Strategies

SMC Signal Test

22 January 2025, 17:18
Amin Vahdatifar
Amin Vahdatifar
1
101

Hello everybody

Let's use some SMC factors and do this trade to see how this strategy will work. after we can discuss the strategy too. 

EURUSD H1 SMC Test signal
#SMS Trading strategies price action smart money EURUSD