All Blogs / My Trading / Trading Strategies All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Trading Strategies SMC Signal Test 22 January 2025, 17:18 Amin Vahdatifar 1 101 Hello everybodyLet's use some SMC factors and do this trade to see how this strategy will work. after we can discuss the strategy too. #SMS Trading strategies price action smart money EURUSD Amin Vahdatifar 2025.01.24 13:33 #1 This is the live result today. me myself didn't got the trade but as you see the price went up after it touched the FVG upper line and the reward was at least 4R. To add comments, please log in or register SMC Signal Test Trading Strategies 101 1 1 How to Backtest a Trading Strategy in One Afternoon (The Manual Method Nobody Teaches) My Trading 12 0 Adding a Third Strategy Cut Our Drawdown from 39.8% to 27.2% Without Touching the Other Two Trading Strategies 26 0 +12.8% in One Week. But Profit Is Not the Most Important Thing. Statistics 37 0 Thank You to the MQL5 Community MoonDog EA My Trading 43 1 4 5 Mistakes Traders Make in Their First Year With AI EAs (And The Free Fix) My Trading 33 0 How to run my EA My Trading 33 0 How to Trade the Squeeze: A Volatility + Momentum Strategy with Squeeze Momentum Pro Trading Strategies 47 0 1 I Published the 17-Trade XAUUSD M5 Test on 22 August. Today, the Setup Appeared Again in Real Time. Trading Strategies 44 0 1 749 Smart Gold Hunter Ultimate Edition 108 Grid Scalper Pro MT5: An Adaptive Grid Architecture for MetaTrader 5 43 Thank You to the MQL5 Community MoonDog EA forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB