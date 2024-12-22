Unlock Your Trading Potential with AI Judgement

PracticeSimulator now comes equipped with the revolutionary AI Judgement feature, enabling traders to review their trading performance and enhance their skills more efficiently.

Good Trade? AnalyzeMe!

After completing your practice trading session, simply click the AI Export button to generate your trading history and chart data. Upload this data to ChatGPT or similar AI tools and ask, "How did I do with my trades? Good or bad? Give me your judgement—AnalyzeMe!" The AI will objectively analyze your trades and provide valuable advice.

Supporting Traders of All Levels

For Beginners: Understand whether your trades are heading in the right direction and deepen your learning.

For Intermediate Traders: Identify the reasons behind losses and pinpoint areas for improvement.

For Advanced Traders: Discover subtle patterns and improvements you may have overlooked





Visual Analysis for Better Understanding

AI Judgement delivers various visual insights based on your trading data:

Cumulative Profit/Loss Graph: A clear overview of overall performance.

Win Rate and Risk-Reward Visualization: Detailed statistics on trading success.

Profit/Loss Distribution Histogram: Identify trends and characteristics of your trades.

Maximum Unrealized Profit and Drawdown Analysis: Evaluate risks and returns in detail.

Win rate, average profit/loss, and risk-reward ratio.

Timing accuracy of entries and exits.

Success rates of trend-following or countertrend strategies.

Appropriateness of stop-loss and take-profit settings.

Post-trade price movements to evaluate the timing of exits.





Sample Analysis Result

Here is an example of what AI Judgement can provide:

Total Trades: 10

Win Rate: 50%

Average Profit: 8.64

Average Loss: -8.24

Risk-Reward Ratio: 1.05

Cumulative Profit/Loss Graph: Visualizes the overall trend of your trades.

more samples : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760375





Take Your Trading Skills to the Next Level

With AI Judgement, you can objectively review your trading style and uncover specific actions to enhance your performance. By engaging with AI, you can maximize your trading potential and achieve better results.

Try the new AI Judgement feature today and experience the difference!



