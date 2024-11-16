A Simple Trade Strategy That Always Wins



What if I told you there’s a trading strategy that can almost guarantee wins no matter where the market goes? A method that traps the market so it’s forced to pay you profits? Sounds unbelievable, right? Well, let me show you how you can use this simple strategy to change your trading game forever.

How to construct a 100% trap for the market?

There’s a powerful yet underused trading pattern called the Change of Character (ChoCh) Pattern. If you’re a trader, you might know it has a pretty good track record, with a win rate of over 50%. But here’s the thing—most traders don’t fully tap into what it can really do.





Typically, traders use the ChoCh pattern to enter a trade when it signals a change in trend. But I found a way to take this pattern and turn it into a profit machine that traps the market, so you win no matter which way it goes.

Here’s the trick:

Every time you see a ChoCh signal , you open a position in the new direction.

, you open a position in the new direction. But instead of closing your earlier trades, you leave them open . And whenever another ChoCh signal shows up, you open a new trade.

. And whenever another ChoCh signal shows up, you open a new trade. As a result, you’re stacking trades on top of each other. And since the market can’t move sideways forever, it eventually has to make a big move in one direction.

This is how it could look like on a boring, non-trending day.



Let's see in detail what situation we built up here:





We simply keep adding longs and shorts until the trend finally gives us our well earned money.

When it finally does, that’s when the magic happens. Your positions start raking in profits as the price breaks out, turning all those trades you layered into pure profit!

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