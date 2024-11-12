Quantum EA Capable of Passing FTMO Challenges

🚀 **FTMO Free Trial Challenge Results for Quantum EA!** 🚀





I recently tested Quantum trading robot on a $50K FTMO demo account, and here’s how it performed over the 9 trading days!



**Summary of Results:**

Total Profit: $1,188.54 (2.37%)

Win Rate: 69.23%

Total Trades: 13

Average Profit per Winning Trade: $592.21

Average Loss per Losing Trade: -$1,035.33

Max Profit: $1,008.00

Max Loss: -$1,093.44

Reward-to-Risk Ratio (RRR): 0.57



**Objectives Achieved:**

✅ Minimum 2 Trading Days (completed 9 days)

✅ Max Daily Loss ($2,500) and Max Loss ($5,000) both respected

❌ Profit Target ($2,500) not fully met, achieved $1,188.54



**Consistency Score:** 80% 🎯



The trading robot showed a high success rate at 69.23%, although the Reward-to-Risk Ratio was slightly negative, meaning profits per winning trade were lower than losses per losing trade. This could be a pressure point for sustainability, as a higher win rate may be required to compensate. But with further tuning, this bot has good potential to improve!



Thanks to this demo, I’ve gained valuable insights into areas of improvement and am ready to refine the bot for better results in the next challenge! 📈















**Links:**

1. **Quantum Quotient EA MT5:** [Link to MT5 version] (click here)

2. ** Quantum Quotient EA MT4:** [Link to MT4 version] (click here)

3. **Forex Fusion Insights Channel:** [Link to My Channel] (click here)



4. **MQL5 Profile:** [Link to My MQL5 Profile] (click here)

5. **FTMO Analysis:** [CLICK]











#FTMO #TradingRobot #TradingChallenge #ForexTrading #AlgoTrading







