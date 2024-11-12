Berma Money EA Users Guide

This is a semi-automatic expert advisor that trades the grid system. The idea is to gradually take different positions in the market, and then calculate the break-even level for them. When the prices pass this break-even by a predetermined distance all opened orders are closed.

Berma Money EA Panel.

When the “Berma Money EA” is added on the chart a panel that has five action buttons appear. You can use those buttons to enter a new position. You can also, force the EA to close the current position manually.





1- Buy Button. To enter the market with a buy order for the first time.

2- Close Buy. To close the buying grid, even if it didn't reach its target.

3- Sell Button. To enter the market with a sell order for the first time.

4- Close Sell. To close the selling grid, even if it didn't reach its target.

5- Close All. To close all opened orders if there are two opened grids for buy and sell at the same time.

How does “Berma Money EA” work?



After entering with the first order in the grid depending on the user’s choice, the order is modified by adding the hidden take profit.

If the order take profit is hit, then the EA waits until the user hits the trigger again.

If the price moved against the first order with a predetermined value called "Grid Steps" then:

1- A new order is executed.

2- The Break-even for all opened orders will be calculated.

3- New take profit after the break-even will be calculated.

4- All opened orders will be modified with the new take profit target.

5- The previous steps from 1 to 4 will be repeated again if the price moved against the last order with the same distance in the "Grid Steps" parameter.

6- The repetition will go until the "Max Number of trades" is achieved.

7- If take profit is hit for all the current opened orders at any time the grid will end with profits and the whole process repeat from the beginning.

8- The user can finish the grid at any time if he wants by clicking on one of the three exist buttons (Close Buy – Close Sell – Close All).





Berma Money EA stop losses.

Each order on the grid has its own stop loss.

The distance between the entry of a position and its' stop loss equals the whole grid size.

If the Expert Advisor opens the maximum number of trades, but does not reach the Take Profit target, it will start gradually executing Stop Loss orders.

The smart part about the “Berma Money EA” is that on profits it exits all opened positions at the same time, but when in losses it executes stops losses gradually.

Berma Money EA Inputs.

1) GROUP ONE: MONEY MANAGEMENT SETTINGS

Initial lot Size for the first position in the grid.

Lot Size Exponent The multiplying size for the next order. For example, if “the Initial Lot Size” is 0.01 and “the Lot Exponent” is 2 then, the lot size of the grid will go like this: 0.01 – 0.02 – 0.04 – 0.08…etc.

Take Profits in points [Min=10] The profit distance after break-even measured in points. Default is 50 points (or 5 pips). It should not be less than 10 points (or 1 pip).

Grid Steps in points [Min=10] The distance before opening a new order in the grid measured in points. Default is 50 points (or 5 pips). It should not be less than 10 points (or 1 pip).

Grid Exponent The multiplying distance for the next order. For example, if “the Grid Steps” is 100 and “the Grid Exponent” is 2 then, the lot size of the distance between positions on the grid will go like this: 100 – 200 – 400 … etc.

Maximum Number of Orders [Min=2] The default is 15, but it should not be less than two.

Expert's Magic Number This is a unique number that is set by the user to help the EA manage the trading orders. The user should set a different magic number for each chart on the platform.

2) GROUP TWO: EXPERT STYLE SETTINGS

EA Corner: You can choose the chart corner to show the EA Panel.

Chart Shift 30% You can shift the chart by 30% to the left for a better view.

Set Chart on Foreground: The default is false.

Buy Breakeven Color The default is Lime Green.

Sell Breakeven Color The default is Coral.

Order's Sound Alert: You can play an alert sound on order execution. The default is true.

Remember to risk what you afford to lose.

If you have any questions then please, contact me via a private message or, write them in the comment section.

Muhammad Al Bermaui, CMT

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