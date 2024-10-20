Back Testing and Analysis of Quantum King EA

Before deciding to invest in Quantum King EA, it's important to assess its back test results to understand its trading capabilities.



This Expert Advisor is designed with a focus on discipline, utilizing very tight stop losses to effectively reduce risks and prevent substantial draw-downs.



By steering clear of over-trading, Quantum King EA ensures a thoughtful and calculated trading rhythm, minimizing exposure to unnecessary risks.



Engineered to navigate high market volatility and fluctuations related to news events, this EA maintains its performance without faltering.



The advanced algorithm adjusts seamlessly to evolving market conditions, providing consistent results and effective risk management.



Analyzing the back test results will give you valuable insights into how Quantum King EA performs across different market scenarios, helping you make a well-informed decision.



Quantum King EA : Product Link

Experience a 5-Year Back test with Outstanding Result





Our 5-year back test showcases the exceptional

performance of Quantum King EA, demonstrating its ability to deliver outstanding results with minimal drawdown. This analysis provides two distinct options for evaluating your trading strategy: Compounding Function ON and Compounding Function OFF.





Compounding Function ON









When the compounding function is activated, the profits generated from each trade are reinvested into subsequent trades. This approach maximizes growth potential over time, allowing your account balance to increase exponentially. The results from this back test reveal that, with compounding, traders can achieve significant returns on investment while still maintaining a low drawdown. This option is ideal for those looking to accelerate their capital growth and harness the power of compound interest.







Compounding Function OFF

















With the compounding function turned off, profits are taken as cash and not reinvested into future trades. This approach allows for a more conservative growth strategy, focusing on securing profits rather than reinvesting them. The back test results show that even without compounding, Quantum King EA maintains a strong performance with minimal draw down. This option is well-suited for traders who prefer to lock in profits and manage risk more conservatively, providing peace of mind while still benefiting from the EA's trading capabilities.





Quantum King EA : Product Link



