AI Neural Nexus EA Settings

Simple Setup Guide for AI Neural Nexus EA



Once you've purchased the EA, setting it up is a breeze! Just follow these straightforward steps:



Download the EA: Obtain the EA from the marketplace and install it on your MT4 or MT5 terminal. Configure WebRequest URLs: Before applying the EA to your chart, it’s essential to include specific URLs in the WebRequest URL section. Here’s what you need to add:





Accessing the WebRequest URL Section

To reach the WebRequest URL settings, follow these steps:



Click on "Tools" in the upper menu of your terminal.

Select "Options."

Navigate to the "Expert Advisors" tab.

After entering all the necessary URLs, hit "OK" to save your changes. You’re all set!

Overview of EA Settings



AI Services: Set this to "true" to enable the EA to learn from market data. Keep in mind that this feature requires the previously mentioned URLs to function correctly.

AI Version: You can choose from two options GPT-4, and GPT Turbo. This setting allows the EA to switch between different learning methodologies linked to its machine learning capabilities.

Lot Mode: Users can select between Auto Lot Sizing and Fixed Lot Sizing.

AI Auto Lot Mode: This allows you to choose from four distinct lot size management strategies.

Fixed Lot Size: If you opt for "Fixed Lot" in the Lot Type Setting, you can specify your desired lot size here.

AI Risk Capacity Mode: This EA offers seven different risk management strategies and modes for your selection.

AI Aggressivity: If you feel the EA needs to be more assertive, you can activate this mode to enhance its aggressiveness.

Prop Firm Mode: Easily toggle between personal accounts and prop firm accounts with this setting.

Max DD Prop Firm Mode: Set the maximum drawdown allowed when trading with a prop firm account.

The EA features an advanced GUI that displays crucial information, including recommendations, current account status, and the latest EA settings.





Additional Resources



I’ve created a detailed video that walks you through the backtesting process and the EA setup, providing step-by-step on-screen instructions.





Product Link



Feel free to reach out anytime if you have questions or need assistance!