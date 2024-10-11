AI Neural Nexus EA Settings
Analytics & Forecasts

AI Neural Nexus EA Settings

11 October 2024, 14:50
John Dickenson
John Dickenson
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Simple Setup Guide for AI Neural Nexus EA

Once you've purchased the EA, setting it up is a breeze! Just follow these straightforward steps:

  1. Download the EA: Obtain the EA from the marketplace and install it on your MT4 or MT5 terminal.
  2. Configure WebRequest URLs: Before applying the EA to your chart, it’s essential to include specific URLs in the WebRequest URL section. Here’s what you need to add:

Accessing the WebRequest URL Section

To reach the WebRequest URL settings, follow these steps:

  • Click on "Tools" in the upper menu of your terminal.
  • Select "Options."
  • Navigate to the "Expert Advisors" tab.
  • After entering all the necessary URLs, hit "OK" to save your changes. You’re all set!

Overview of EA Settings

  • AI Services: Set this to "true" to enable the EA to learn from market data. Keep in mind that this feature requires the previously mentioned URLs to function correctly.
  • AI Version: You can choose from two options GPT-4, and GPT Turbo. This setting allows the EA to switch between different learning methodologies linked to its machine learning capabilities.
  • Lot Mode: Users can select between Auto Lot Sizing and Fixed Lot Sizing.
  • AI Auto Lot Mode: This allows you to choose from four distinct lot size management strategies.
  • Fixed Lot Size: If you opt for "Fixed Lot" in the Lot Type Setting, you can specify your desired lot size here.
  • AI Risk Capacity Mode: This EA offers seven different risk management strategies and modes for your selection.
  • AI Aggressivity: If you feel the EA needs to be more assertive, you can activate this mode to enhance its aggressiveness.
  • Prop Firm Mode: Easily toggle between personal accounts and prop firm accounts with this setting.
  • Max DD Prop Firm Mode: Set the maximum drawdown allowed when trading with a prop firm account.

The EA features an advanced GUI that displays crucial information, including recommendations, current account status, and the latest EA settings.


Additional Resources

I’ve created a detailed video that walks you through the backtesting process and the EA setup, providing step-by-step on-screen instructions.


Product Link

Feel free to reach out anytime if you have questions or need assistance!

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