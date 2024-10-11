AI Neural Nexus EA Settings

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Simple Setup Guide for AI Neural Nexus EA
Once you've purchased the EA, setting it up is a breeze! Just follow these straightforward steps:
- Download the EA: Obtain the EA from the marketplace and install it on your MT4 or MT5 terminal.
- Configure WebRequest URLs: Before applying the EA to your chart, it’s essential to include specific URLs in the WebRequest URL section. Here’s what you need to add:
Accessing the WebRequest URL Section
To reach the WebRequest URL settings, follow these steps:
- Click on "Tools" in the upper menu of your terminal.
- Select "Options."
- Navigate to the "Expert Advisors" tab.
- After entering all the necessary URLs, hit "OK" to save your changes. You’re all set!
Overview of EA Settings
- AI Services: Set this to "true" to enable the EA to learn from market data. Keep in mind that this feature requires the previously mentioned URLs to function correctly.
- AI Version: You can choose from two options GPT-4, and GPT Turbo. This setting allows the EA to switch between different learning methodologies linked to its machine learning capabilities.
- Lot Mode: Users can select between Auto Lot Sizing and Fixed Lot Sizing.
- AI Auto Lot Mode: This allows you to choose from four distinct lot size management strategies.
- Fixed Lot Size: If you opt for "Fixed Lot" in the Lot Type Setting, you can specify your desired lot size here.
- AI Risk Capacity Mode: This EA offers seven different risk management strategies and modes for your selection.
- AI Aggressivity: If you feel the EA needs to be more assertive, you can activate this mode to enhance its aggressiveness.
- Prop Firm Mode: Easily toggle between personal accounts and prop firm accounts with this setting.
- Max DD Prop Firm Mode: Set the maximum drawdown allowed when trading with a prop firm account.
The EA features an advanced GUI that displays crucial information, including recommendations, current account status, and the latest EA settings.
Additional Resources
I’ve created a detailed video that walks you through the backtesting process and the EA setup, providing step-by-step on-screen instructions.
Product Link
Feel free to reach out anytime if you have questions or need assistance!