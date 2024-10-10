OpenEA - Break Out Trader - set files

Below this post you can donwload set files that are ready to use with the Break Out Trader EA.

As mentioned in the video attached on the product page, the idea with this EA is that users have the possibility to re-optimize the EA on an ongoing basis to adapt to changing market conditions. However, I will provide set files on a regular basis free for all users.

Many more set files for other symbols will be published in the next couple of weeks.





Below you see screenshots of each set file. Each test is done on m1 OHLC testing model and includes trading commisions and fees. All tests use 3% risk of balance per trade. Testing period: 2019 (Jan)- 2024 (Oct)





EU scalping set 6:





EU scalping set 5:





Eu scalping set 4:





EU scalping set 3:





EU scalping set 2:





EU scalping set 1:





EU - Large SL scalping set:



