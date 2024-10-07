2024.10.07 XAUUSD Asian and London market signals!

Where the signal comes I Use the EA to place my stoploss to the recommended line and the trade assistant EA calculates the LOT and the TP according to my settings automaticly ...then press the BUY/SEll button turn on the trailing stop and i can forget about my trade.

Sometimes i reposition my tp to the next important level.( The important levels are included in the Supply Demand indicator or Its free to download separately!)

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gabedk/seller

