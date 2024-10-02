Multicurrency and Multitimeframe alerts with recommended stoploss, and currency strength panel!

This is the indicator which can make your life easier on your trading. I use it myself for my trading system.

It is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator which will draw entry points and recommended stoploss , and alert you on the chart on your mobile or in email.

You can set the strength panel for sensitivity , which means you can add that how many higher timeframe you want in the same direction!





You can easily switch off currencies you dont want to see in the alerts!

Check out my screenshot for today on XAUUSD.

And watch the video for full description!

A trade assistant Expert Advisor is a BONUS !

Check out the video!!!!!





https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114084?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page