2024.08.12 GOLD M1 SESSIONS ON THE ASIAN MARKET WITH THE HYPERTREND INDICATOR!

My dream was to be able to travel, live a nice life and trade in the same time."Unfortunately " i love trading. Took me over 10 years and a lot of lost money, bad habbits and overtrading to realize i cannot continue like that...either i give up and go to a factory to work or i need to change the way I look at trading. I only created 3 indicators which i use for my trading , and i will not create anymore. this 3 i use in my everyday trading and of course my trading assistant Ea to controll the money management on my trades ( I give that as a bonus to everyone who is using the indicators). I can tell you you will not find any indicators or expert advisors which you place on the chart and it will make you rich! You need to learn the market read a lot, and then choose only a few indicators that can help you with your trading! But you need to find the currency pair ( volatility) and timeframe which fitts your lifestyle and stick to it! To many things on your chart will make U loose opportunities. Choose only a couple and master them! take time to look at the chart on higher timeframes before you start trading. Make a plan in the morning and stick to it!



This is the chart i am using.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gabedk/seller



SEND ME A MESSAGE IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS!

Good trading everyone!



