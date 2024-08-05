Here are some frequently asked questions from customers, which are being continuously updated.

When I update while having open positions, will it affect the current positions that are still open? Hello, it won't affect them, as long as you keep the MAGIC identification number and comments consistent with the previous ones. If you were using default values before, you don't need to worry about it. When we upgrade, we maintain these values consistent with the previous version. Additionally, you can check if the risk values in the settings are what you need and whether they have changed. Why is the Stop loss set so large?

Because when we designed the EA, we mainly relied on strategy-based closing of positions rather than stop losses. The stop loss is set very wide to reduce the possibility of it being triggered. The current point levels can maximize profits in long-term trading. When market conditions are favorable, the stop loss will rarely be triggered.

Can the EA handle XAUUSD trading?

The patterns of gold trading are significantly different from forex, so this EA cannot be applied to gold trading. We use another EA specifically for trading gold.

Why does it perform so well in backtests?

The EA uses deep learning technology and is trained on historical market data, which is why it performs better in backtests. For future market conditions, the EA needs to use the patterns it has learned to make predictions, but news events and other factors may temporarily alter market patterns. However, such situations are not too frequent. As a result, our live accounts currently achieve about 70% of the backtest performance. This is already a quite impressive result. There's no need to worry too much. When using the same version, backtest and live performance are consistent. The important principle in our EA design is safety. As long as you don't use excessively high risk values, it should be fine.

Additionally, we generally update the latest training data during updates, along with adjustments to strategies and parameters. This situation may also change the backtest performance. So when we mention consistency between live trading and backtesting, it generally refers to the premise of using the same version

What mean the new input "random price offset range (below 5)" in the input tab?!





Some customers use our EA on prop challenge accounts. They require their orders to be as different as possible from others. We have added this feature for that purpose. It will delay the EA's opening position by a random number of points within 5. Too large a number of points would affect the EA's performance. If you don't need this feature, you can set it to 0.





Is it possible to change my expert advisor from MT5 to MT4? Thanks

It's not possible to change. You can only use the version for the platform you purchased. We can't modify it either. However, if you really need it, we can provide you with an additional bound version. Do you think that if an EA predicts the market will move in one direction, but a sudden news event causes the market to reverse, could a news filter be added to a swing trading system to intervene, stop, or adjust trades? Humans can analyze news and research information. For EAs, this is difficult, and even the most intelligent AI models currently available are not up to the task. The common approach now is filtering, done before news releases, but this is only possible for high-frequency EAs, which typically don't hold positions for more than a day. However, this is also a weakness of their strategy, as the profit points are too few, they generally use high-leverage strategies. When unexpected news occurs, they can't predict or filter in advance, and in severe cases, it can lead directly to a margin call. In contrast, our strategy involves large fluctuations with small leverage, so even the impact of unexpected news is not fatal. We believe this is the way to truly survive in this market. Every strategy has its pros and cons. This is our experience from over a decade in the forex market. Currently, the EA does not have a news filter. We believe that the impact of news on the EA has an equal probability of being positive or negative, and swing trading strategies are not effective in filtering or capitalizing on news-driven market movements. To maximize profits, the EA maintains long-term positions. If you are concerned about the impact of news, you can try manual intervention. You can use the "buy only" or "sell only" functions in the settings to control the EA's trading direction.The most important thing is to control the size of the risk value; the higher the risk value, the greater the risk.Truly achieve controllable risk. Simply put, our design philosophy is to reduce the impact of news events on the EA, rather than trying to predict them or attempt to exploit them. Is this EA suitable for different brokers? Different brokers may have slight differences due to variations in market data. We've observed similar discrepancies with the two brokers we use, EXNESS and IC Markets, for this particular trade. However, through long-term trading statistics, we've found that these differences are not significant, so there's no need to worry too much. Is it possible to add a break-even function or reduce the trailing stop loss value? We have considered this feature, and it's similar in principle to Take Profit (TP). However, setting too small a profit target would lead to drawdowns exceeding profits, thereby reducing overall profits. We shouldn't focus solely on a few orders or a short market trend. Our parameters, for the sake of long-term market balance, have to forgo some small profit opportunities. This is because when the direction is correct, small profits can grow into big profits, a conclusion drawn from big data analysis. Could you please explain in detail the desynchronization issue you mentioned? As shown in the figure below, when starting to use the EA at different times, there will be existing orders as shown in 1, while order 2 is a new entry point determined by the EA based on the latest market condition when it has no open positions. Due to the difference in these orders, many subsequent orders will also be affected. It's not until order 3, when both trading accounts are simultaneously without open positions, that the subsequent orders become synchronized.

How can we synchronize the live account with the backtest? Sometimes the backtest may be half a day to a day slower than live trading. We recommend using the minimum lot size mode, or starting with 0.01 lots in the custom lot size mode, until the backtest and live trading synchronize, then modify the risk value. At the same time, we can see that the trades at the top of the image are better than those at the bottom. Therefore, we cannot conclude that being out of sync is necessarily bad, and we don't have to deliberately pursue synchronization.



