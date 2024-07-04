Optimization of MA7 Aster C1 | RoboForex-Pro | 2014 – 2024 | GBPUSD | D1

Expert advisor: MA7 Aster C1

Broker: RoboForex-Pro

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Period: 2014 – 2024

Symbol: GBPUSD

Timeframe: D1

Initial deposit: $1000

Goal: find the settings with the highest profit

OptSet_1 – set file with a set of parameters for optimization

This set optimizes:

Position opening settings

'MA7 Aster' settings

Period

Minimum distance, points

Position closing settings

StopLoss, points

TakeProfit, points

Result: Maximum profit 1222.23$

OptSet_2

This set optimizes:

Position opening settings

'MA7 Aster' settings

Period

Minimum distance, points

Position closing settings

StopLoss, ATR coeff

TakeProfit, ATR coeff

ATR settings

Period

Result: Maximum profit 1540.25$

OptSet_3

This set optimizes:

Money management settings

Risk per trade, perc

Position opening settings

'MA7 Aster' settings

Period

Minimum distance, points

Position closing settings

StopLoss, points

TakeProfit, points

Result: Maximum profit 12548.58$

OptSet_4

This set optimizes:

Money management settings

Risk per trade, perc

Position opening settings

'MA7 Aster' settings

Period

Minimum distance, points

Position closing settings

StopLoss, ATR coeff

TakeProfit, ATR coeff

ATR settings

Period

Result: Maximum profit 1245.65$

Expert advisors 'MA7 Aster С1':

MA7 Aster C1 MT4;

MA7 Aster C1 MT5.

Attached below are the set files for optimization and the optimization results in Excel files.

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