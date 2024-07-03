Why the Prop GT Expert Advisor doesn't open trades that often? 🤔

Some of you, when you start working with the Prop GT Expert Advisor, wonder why more trades are not being made, especially since most of the trades turn out to be profitable.

It is important to realize that quality in trading is more important than quantity. Prop GT is designed to look for and execute only those trades that have a high probability of a profitable outcome, as evidenced by the high percentage of successful trades. This approach allows you to minimize risk and increase your capital more reliably.

So, what is more important to you - lots of trades or stable profits? This question will help you understand why sometimes less means more in the world of automated trading.

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