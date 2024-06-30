Best Heiken Ashi VQZZ System Explained

Arrows Available here (Free):

The system was created for scalping and day trading but can also be configured for higher time frames. As mentioned, the trading system is simple, you get into position when the two indicators agree.

The Best Heiken Ashi System is a simple trading system: Heiken ashi smoothed and Vqzz/NRTR indicator multi-timeframe.

If you want it to be fully Non-repainting, then use NRTR instead for trend detection.

So, while higher H4 is still forming, the last 4 candles on H1 will also be forming. And VQZZ might change colors.

Note: VQZZ is based on higher timeframes. e.g, H1 Timeframe will be based on H4.

Indicator Settings used:

Heiken Ashi Period 2, 13. And MA Method 2 for both.

Vqzz (TF 15, 6, 2,2,5 true)

e.g.: If Heiken has turned green, wait for current TF VQZZ to turn green and at least one of the 2 Higher Timeframe VQZZ to turn green.

Wait Bars VQZZ After Heiken Switch: After Heiken Ashi has changed, number of bars to wait for VQZZ to align.

Pivot Daily levels or Fibonacci levels for take profit and Support and resistance.

VQzz green bar on Current TF and is Aligned with current.

Higher timeframe Heiken should be Aligned with current.

Blue NRTR Support line should be below price

Next higher timeframe last 3LZZ Peak should indicate Up trend. Or you can use this Zigzag indicator to see multiple higher timeframes:

If price has already gone too far at BUY/SELL Arrow, then wait a few bars for a retracement back to Heiken Ashi price.

Then trade BUY/SELL once price starts moving back in direction of the arrow.

Or use BUY/SELL Limit to place trade at nearest Pivot Levels.





How the checks work:

Find Heiken Change

If “Trend Align Check VQZZ” true: Check if VQZZ Timeframes aligned with Heiken.

Original VQZZ uses next higher timeframe to get data for trend detection. So it can repaint the last few bars which match the higher timeframe. Because we have smoothing set. But this arrows indicator uses VQZZ2. eblnTrueMode: When set to true, VQzz2 will not repaint previous chart bars to “match” the data from the upper time frame. If set to false, VQZZ2 will behave exactly like VQZZ original. And might repaint last few bars based on higher timeframe current bar’s changing trend. Because VQZZ is based on higher timeframe values. So while Bar 0 is still forming on suppose H4… the last 4 bars of H1 will still be forming. And VQZZ might repaint.

Is eblnTrueMode is true, then it wont’ do any smoothing. Meaning it won’t repaint any past bars. But while Higher TF is still forming, the last few corresponding bars of lower TF vqzz will also still be forming.



“Num of TFs For VQZZ Aligned” If it’s 3, it will check current timeframe and 2 higher timeframes.

If “Timeframes Aligned with Heiken” is All then it will check all timeframes

If it’s Any: then it will check at least one of the higher timeframes is aligned with current timeframe

So, even if 1 is aligned, it will still send an Alert and Highlight the box.





It will wait for “Wait Bars VQZZ After Heiken Switch” number of Bars for VQZZ to align. If still not aligned, that Heiken change signal is ignored.

If “Trend Align Check Heiken” true:





Check if Heiken Ashi for Higher timeframes is aligned with current timeframe.

If “Num of TFs For Heiken Check” is 3, it will check current timeframe Heiken and 2 higher timeframes Heiken color.