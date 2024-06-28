Detailed analysis of trades made by the Prop GT Expert Advisor on June 26, 2024

Conducting a detailed analysis of trades executed by an Expert Advisor is an integral part of the strategy of managing and optimizing algorithmic trading. For Prop GT Expert Advisor users, analyzing each trade not only increases the understanding of the EA's mechanisms, but also contributes to improving its functionality. In this article, we will dive deeper into the analysis of specific trades made in one day to reveal how accurately the EA enters the market, manages positions and captures profits. This approach allows us not only to evaluate the correctness of trades execution, but also to determine whether the EA's trading decisions were effective and what the final financial result was. This knowledge is key to further improving the strategies and parameters of the Expert Advisor, ensuring higher profitability and reliability in the future.





Fig. 1. Trades made by the Prop GT Expert Advisor on June 26.

On June 26, Prop GT Expert Advisor made 2 trades for selling, the total profit was $1792. Thus, for one day the Expert Advisor brought +1.7% to the deposit on FTMO account.





Fig. 2. EURUSD SELL 23.91, OpenPrice =1.07141, Profit = +$1362.

At first glance, the EURUSD trade made by the Prop GT Expert Advisor may seem atypical compared to the usual trades. However, this trade is fully in line with the strategy of the trading algorithm.

Let's analyze the details to understand the logic of the EA's actions.

The trade was opened at the level of 1.07141, which Prop GT Expert Advisor identified as a key resistance level. The chart clearly shows how the price reached this mark and, after a brief breakdown, began to reverse in the opposite direction. This indicates a deviation from the previous trend, where the repeated reaching and rebounding from this level emphasizes its importance and reinforces its role as a critical resistance point, which is a key point for determining entry and exit points.

It is also important to emphasize the moment of fixing profits when the market has just started to reverse. Prop GT Expert Advisor demonstrates high accuracy and efficiency, fixing profit exactly at the beginning of the market reversal. This allows maximizing the income from the trade, minimizing the risks of potential lost profits or additional losses at the reverse price movement. As a result of this trade, the Expert Advisor has fixed a profit of $1362.





Fig. 3. EURUSD SELL 10.89, OpenPrice =1.06906, Profit = +$533.

The presented chart shows the formation of a strong support level for the EURUSD pair. Despite the fact that there were already attempts to rebound from this level, the market reaction remained restrained, which signaled insufficient market strength for further growth. This moment became the key moment to make a decision on the possibility of opening a sell trade.

As soon as the price reached the mentioned support level at 1.06906, the Prop GT Expert Advisor promptly reacted by opening a sell trade. After opening the trade, EURUSD started moving in the expected downward direction, which confirmed the correctness of the choice of the moment to enter the market.

However, after a short period of time, the market gave signals that further decline was becoming unlikely. At this critical moment, Prop GT Expert Advisor, following the established strategy of risk management and profit taking, quickly closed the position. This decision allowed to fix the profit of $533, minimizing the risks of a potential reversal and preserving the earned capital.

This trade demonstrates how the accuracy and speed of reaction of Prop GT Expert Advisor can have a significant impact on trading results, allowing you to profit even in conditions of uncertainty and rapid changes in the market. The importance of reacting quickly and appropriately to changes in market conditions cannot be overstated, especially when it comes to maximizing profits and minimizing potential losses.

In conclusion, Prop GT Expert Advisor demonstrated high efficiency by opening two profitable trades for selling during the day. The key to these trades was timely profit fixation, which maximized profits and minimized risks.

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