Gann Squares Trading Methods

Hello , everybody

Before you start reading please don't forget to leave your comment and share on your profile for this good method and remember how much efforts it takes to published for you

recently i published book that talks about this chapters you can download it from the link at the end of post

Let's start by talking about how to trade in Timed and price's angles. We should first take a number of important topics before expanding on this science, that's why it's so useful to set the bargain and get a broader view of the market, so I chose to divide this Book into several main Chapters:

● Overview of financial markets and general methods of analysis

● Access to MQL5 and its importance to trades people, as well as downloading the cursor that we will use in our work.

● An entry to the nine-square and explanation of the square root equation.

● Explain the time price channels.

● Properties of time forms.

● Star, Diamond and Fans shapes.

● The 144 levels are a theoretical and practical explanation of their impact on the market.

● A theoretical and practical explanation of the 144 square.

● Price clusters and its importance.

● Explain to the Shepherd Gann Squares indicator and all of its Settings, and Specifications .

● A glimpse of money management.

So let's start together after

Risk Warning: Trading Forex and Leveraged Financial Instruments involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. You should not invest more than you can afford to lose and should ensure that you fully understand the risks involved. Trading leveraged products may not be suitable for all investors. Trading non-leveraged products such as stocks also involves risk as the value of a stock can fall as well as rise, which could mean getting back less than you originally put in. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Before trading, please take into consideration your level of experience, investment objectives and seek independent financial advice if necessary. It is the responsibility of the Client to ascertain whether he/she is permitted to use the services









you can learn about trading method from this link

https://ontrd.com/category/learn/