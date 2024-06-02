I'd like to write a little more detail about what the GPT-4o model includes.

GPT-4o: next-generation AI

The main event of the day was the announcement of the new flagship model GPT-4o. OpenAI CTO, Mira Murati, characterized GPT-4o as the most powerful and fastest model available. Unlike its predecessors, the new model combines all the advanced features of GPT-4 with a stunning improvement in speed and performance.

GPT-4o is not only the most efficient model, but also the smartest. The graph below shows the experimental results of the model on text benchmarks.

AI GEN XII EA passed the tests with state-of-the-art neural network and AI techniques. Extensive experiments on several real-world datasets show that the ATFNet platform outperforms state-of-the-art methods for long-term time series forecasting. Uses trading on a variety of brokers, including well-known brokers, and does not use dangerous trading methods. Includes the most modern development of OpenAI GPT-4o.

AI GEN XII EA MT5 Suitable for PROP FIRMS

AI GEN XII EA MT4 Suitable for PROP FIRMS

Real Time Signal













New features and advanced functions:

GPT-4o also supports working with APIs, which will serve as a powerful tool for developers to create new AI applications with maximum efficiency. OpenAI have also made significant improvements to security and data protection, with a focus on preventing the potential for abuse of new features.Qualitative improvements in text and image handling, support for 50 languages, new data analysis and real-time search functions - all this makes GPT-4o an indispensable tool for users around the world.









Also AI GEN XII EA utilizes ATFNet: Adaptive Time-Frequency Transform Network for long-term time series forecasting.



ATFNet is a cutting-edge deep learning model designed to excel in long-term time series forecasting by effectively combining time and frequency domain modules. This innovative model, developed by Reza Yazdanfar, introduces a novel weighting mechanism that adjusts weights based on periodicity, enhances the Discrete Fourier Transform, and incorporates a Complex-valued Spectrum Attention mechanism for intricate relationship discernment. ATFNet aims to outperform existing methods in long-term time series forecasting by addressing the challenge of dealing with the mixing of distinct periodic properties in real-world time series data.







ATFNet, as a model utilizing the Advanced Discrete Fourier Transform, offers several advantages in Forex trading:

Comprehensive Analysis of Time Series Data : ATFNet can analyze time series data more comprehensively, considering the frequency properties of input data. This allows for more accurate modeling and forecasting of market movements. Improved Forecasting Accuracy : By using the Advanced Discrete Fourier Transform, ATFNet excels in modeling and forecasting market movements, enhancing the accuracy of predictions and trading efficiency. Versatility : ATFNet can be used for various tasks such as forecasting market movements, trend detection, and generating trading signals. Faster Reaction Speed : ATFNet can react to market changes more swiftly, enabling traders to respond promptly to market fluctuations and achieve higher profits. Enhanced Noise Resistance : ATFNet can better withstand noise in market data, improving the model's stability against uncertainty and leading to more precise forecasts. Multi-Strategy Trading : ATFNet can be utilized for trading on multiple strategies simultaneously, allowing traders to diversify their portfolio and increase profits. Alignment of Backtesting and Real Trading : ATFNet ensures alignment between backtesting results and live trading, enabling traders to assess the effectiveness of their strategies and achieve higher returns.

Extensive experiments on several real-world datasets show that our ATFNet platform outperforms state-of-the-art methods for long-term time series forecasting.



