📊 Trading results of the Prop GT Expert Advisor for a month on the FTMO Prop Firm account📊

Starting from April 9, the Prop GT Expert Advisor traded on the FTMO account and made a profit of $11,124.04. At the moment the balance of the account is $111,124.04. During this time the Expert Advisor made 44 trades, 42 of which were profitable.

When you trade on a Prop Firm account, you should pay special attention to controlling drawdowns so that you don't lose your account. Prop Gt also coped with this task perfectly. The daily drawdown of 5% was not violated, the total loss was also not exceeded.

Prop GT Expert Advisor is specially designed for trading on Prop firms' accounts, and the results confirm that with its help you can get an account under management and make profit in the future.

The Expert Advisor can be used in MT4 and MT5 terminals. If you want to successfully complete the Prop Firm Challenge, the Prop GT Expert Advisor is what you need!

You can start using the Expert Advisor by clicking on the link







