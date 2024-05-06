Exciting Updates!

🌟 Exciting News Alert! 🌟





Dear valued customers,





I hope you're having a fantastic day! 😊 I wanted to share some thrilling updates about our Expert Advisors (EAs) that I've been diligently working on over the weekend. 💪





First off, I'm ecstatic to announce that I've managed to fine-tune the sets for The Last Of It, Golden Buzzer, and even added a few clever tweaks to the code of Trade Fusion. 🎉 These improvements are set to boost their performance to new heights! 📈





Now, let's talk about Tamworth. 🗣 I've got some incredibly exciting news! Although I had to revamp about 50% of its code, the effort was well worth it. 😅 You can expect a significant improvement in its performance, making it an even more powerful tool in your trading arsenal. 💥





However, due to the extensive code changes, which essentially make Tamworth a new EA (despite trading the same pairs), I believe it's only fair to start a new signal. 🆕 This ensures transparency and gives you a fresh perspective on its capabilities. 👀





Lastly, after rigorous testing, I can confidently say that the current set files for Hamilton and Euro Dealer are the best out there. 🏆 As a result, they will not be receiving any new set files for the time being.





It's important to acknowledge that we all hail from different parts of the world, and even the least broker-sensitive EAs can yield varying results. This is due to several factors, including: ---

1) Differences in broker spreads and commissions

2) Variations in broker execution speeds and slippage

3) Unique market conditions and volatility in different regions

4) Disparities in broker liquidity and market depth

5) Potential latency issues based on the proximity to broker servers





To account for these factors and potentially enhance results, I will be providing set files for many major brokers this week. So far, I've got on my list Pepperstone, Oanda, AvaTrade, XTB, EXNESS, Vantage, FXTM, FXCM, Tickmill, FTMO, FundedNext and RoboForex. Please note that IC Markets is not included as I use their data to develop all of my EAs. If you require custom-made set files for your specific broker for any of my EAs, please don't hesitate to contact me. 📩





Lastly, starting this week, I will be using all of my EAs on default settings with a 2% risk, while keeping all other inputs at their default values. If your results differ from mine, even though you are using the same broker and running the EAs on a VPS (which is absolutely essential - no VPS, no gain), please reach out to me immediately, and we'll investigate the issue together. 🕵️‍♂️





I'm thrilled to share these updates with you and can't wait for you to experience the enhanced performance of our EAs. 🚀 As always, I'm here to support you on your trading journey. 🤝





Happy trading! 😄





Taj

All of my EAs are available here: Seller





