New EA: Avatar EA1 - Trend Following Strategy









Avatar EA1 Trend Following

Automated trading tools [Expert Advisor] using the Trend Following Strategy combined with vertical Griding entry points on the EURUSD currency pair. The trend following strategy is a simple but powerful strategy that has been widely adapted to create expert advisors for trading, espectially in Forex market. In this Expert Advisor [EA], Trend following strategies are combined with vertical grid entry methods to ensure that trades move in the right direction and close with a profit at the exit point.

Methodology:

- At the beginning Long and short exponential moving averages are used to identify the major trend of an asset.

- At the same time, multi-vertical grid is defined by the Expert Advisor with fixed minimum vertical spacing.

- Pending orders are set at the grid level in the same direction as the major trend of the asset.

- Once asset prices move to the grid level, the Pending Orders will be executed automatically.

- Open orders are accumulated and closed at the same time when the price moves in the desired direction along with the intended profit.

























Source: www.forex-signalshub.com

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