New EA: Avatar EA1 - Trend Following Strategy
Trading Strategies

New EA: Avatar EA1 - Trend Following Strategy

6 March 2024, 14:31
Thiti Bunsin
Thiti Bunsin
0
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Avatar EA1 Trend Following

Automated trading tools [Expert Advisor] using the Trend Following Strategy combined with vertical Griding entry points on the EURUSD currency pair. The trend following strategy is a simple but powerful strategy that has been widely adapted to create expert advisors for trading, espectially in Forex market. In this Expert Advisor [EA], Trend following strategies are combined with vertical grid entry methods to ensure that trades move in the right direction and close with a profit at the exit point.

Methodology:

At the beginning Long and short exponential moving averages are used to identify the major trend of an asset.

At the same time, multi-vertical grid is defined by the Expert Advisor with fixed minimum vertical spacing.

Pending orders are set at the grid level in the same direction as the major trend of the asset.

- Once asset prices move to the grid level, the Pending Orders will be executed automatically.

Open orders are accumulated and closed at the same time when the price moves in the desired direction along with the intended profit.







Source: www.forex-signalshub.com

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