Speculator's diary, entry №9 (29.11.2023).

Deal with XAU/USD.

A pending buy stop order with a volume of 0.02 lot at 2048.59 placed on the trading account “AN” for the XAU/USD instrument was triggered on November 29, 2023.

As of November 29, 2023, you should continue to adhere to the FMFS-I model, according to which the dynamics of gold prices will develop in an upward trend as part of the formation of the 3rd segment of the blue fractal (Fig. 9-1).





It can be assumed that the fractal indicated in orange was formed on the time interval (08/17/2023; 10/27/2023). This orange fractal can be considered the 1st segment of a fractal of one higher order, which is indicated in bright green (Fig. 9-2).





Taking into account the existing fractal structure, we can also assume that in the time interval (10/27/2023; 11/10/2023) the 2nd segment of the bright green fractal was formed and the increase in gold quotations that began on 11/10/2023 occurs within the framework of the formation of the 3rd segment of this bright green fractal. green fractal.

In this case, we should expect continued growth in quotes and the formation of a blue fractal, which will be an integral part of the 3rd segment of the bright green fractal.

The bet on continued growth of gold quotes played out and in addition to the already open long position with a volume of 0.01 lot at around 1988.59, another long position with a volume of 0.02 lot at around 2048.59 was added in anticipation of an explosive growth in quotes and an update of the global maximum (Fig. 9-3).