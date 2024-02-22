BFG 9000 - The Gold Slayer EA
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BFG 9000 - The Gold Slayer EA

22 February 2024, 12:01
Eugen Funk
Eugen Funk
6
956

This is an additional page to the product page of BFG9000: CLICK

Backtest Performance

2020


2021


2022


2023




2024



Much, much more Details

This is just a part of the full product description. Since MQl is very limited in formatting and content type, you can enjoy much better description here, in the official product page:

https://www.ai-backbone.com/bfg9000


Pricing

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Best for you: get it quickly for $599 and enjoy a life-time license with all features. Same license will be available for  $599 per Year after July 2024.

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Product page on MQL5.com: BFG9000 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113348


Best Documentation Ever is here: docs.ai-backbone.com/