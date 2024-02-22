BFG 9000 - The Gold Slayer EA

6
956
This is an additional page to the product page of BFG9000: CLICK
Backtest Performance
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Much, much more Details
This is just a part of the full product description. Since MQl is very limited in formatting and content type, you can enjoy much better description here, in the official product page:
https://www.ai-backbone.com/bfg9000
Pricing
🚨
Best for you: get it quickly for $599 and enjoy a life-time license with all features. Same license will be available for $599 per Year after July 2024.
🚨
Product page on MQL5.com: BFG9000 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113348
Best Documentation Ever is here: docs.ai-backbone.com/