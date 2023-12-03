"TradeWise EA: Exciting Update! Introducing Automated Support and Resistance Zones!"

Upcoming Features Version 2.53:

1. Auto Support and Resistance "Monthly", "Weekly", and "Daily". 2. Added automatic calculation of Win Rate. 3. Display of Total Take-Profit and Stop-Loss of based on all Open positions. 4. Display of Maximum Lot Size you can open based on account balance. 5. Added Simultaneous adjustment of all open position's Take- Profit and Stop-Loss in just 1-Click!



Optimization and Fixed

Improved the Break-Even Calculation, Break-Even Line, and Label to accommodate simultaneous buy and sell orders across various symbols.

Implemented error prints and notification messages on the Expert Terminal.

Streamlined other functions to enhance efficiency and facilitate faster-paced trading.



Buy Now! While the EA is still discounted! Product Link : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107274





One-click modification for TP and SL on all open orders! Plus, automatic computation of the total TP/SL in dollars! Note: GIF - Please click to Play



Auto SR Zones! For all selected Symbols Note: GIF - Please click to Play



Settings to disable and adjust the SR Zones Height in PIPS









Other Features:



Support and Resistance Manual Placement Guides: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/755047 30-Trades 20 PIPS Compunding Challenge Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754891























































































































