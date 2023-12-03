"TradeWise EA: Exciting Update! Introducing Automated Support and Resistance Zones!"
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"TradeWise EA: Exciting Update! Introducing Automated Support and Resistance Zones!"

3 December 2023, 13:41
Mark Norada
Mark Norada
0
315

Upcoming Features Version 2.53:

1. Auto Support and Resistance "Monthly", "Weekly", and "Daily".
2. Added automatic calculation of Win Rate.
3. Display of Total Take-Profit and Stop-Loss of based on all Open positions.
4. Display of Maximum Lot Size you can open based on account balance.
5. Added Simultaneous adjustment of all open position's Take- Profit and Stop-Loss in just 1-Click!

Optimization and Fixed

  • Improved the Break-Even Calculation, Break-Even Line, and Label to accommodate simultaneous buy and sell orders across various symbols.

  • Implemented error prints and notification messages on the Expert Terminal.

  • Streamlined other functions to enhance efficiency and facilitate faster-paced trading.


Buy Now! While the EA is still discounted!

Product Linkhttps://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107274



One-click modification for TP and SL on all open orders! Plus, automatic computation of the total TP/SL in dollars!

Note: GIF - Please click to Play

TPSL



Auto SR Zones! For all selected Symbols

Note: GIF - Please click to Play

SR Zones

Settings to disable and adjust the SR Zones Height in PIPS

Settings


Other Features:

Support and Resistance Manual Placement Guides: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/755047

30-Trades 20 PIPS Compunding Challenge Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754891