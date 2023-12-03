"TradeWise EA: Exciting Update! Introducing Automated Support and Resistance Zones!"

Upcoming Features Version 2.53:
1. Auto Support and Resistance "Monthly", "Weekly", and "Daily".2. Added automatic calculation of Win Rate.3. Display of Total Take-Profit and Stop-Loss of based on all Open positions.4. Display of Maximum Lot Size you can open based on account balance.5. Added Simultaneous adjustment of all open position's Take- Profit and Stop-Loss in just 1-Click!
Optimization and Fixed
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Improved the Break-Even Calculation, Break-Even Line, and Label to accommodate simultaneous buy and sell orders across various symbols.
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Implemented error prints and notification messages on the Expert Terminal.
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Streamlined other functions to enhance efficiency and facilitate faster-paced trading.
Buy Now! While the EA is still discounted!
Product Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107274
One-click modification for TP and SL on all open orders! Plus, automatic computation of the total TP/SL in dollars!
Note: GIF - Please click to Play
Auto SR Zones! For all selected Symbols
Note: GIF - Please click to Play
Other Features:
Support and Resistance Manual Placement Guides: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/755047
30-Trades 20 PIPS Compunding Challenge Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754891