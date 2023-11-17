NordFX Super Lottery $100,000

Participation in the NordFX Super Lottery is a great opportunity to improve your financial situation by winning one or even several large cash prizes. The total prize pool is $100,000. 60 prizes of $250 and 15 prizes of $1000 to $5000 will be drawn on January 5.

The organizer of the Super Lottery is NordFX, an international brokerage company with 15 years of experience in financial markets, which is trusted by clients from 188 countries around the world. All information about the terms of the Super Lottery can be found on the broker's official website www.NordFX.com .

As early as 1748, Benjamin Franklin, whose portrait adorns the $100 bill, formulated one of the main financial laws: Time is Money. So, hurry up and don't waste time: the sooner you participate in the lottery (which is not difficult at all), the more likely you are to win there!









Notice: These materials are not investment recommendations or guidelines for working in financial markets and are intended for informational purposes only. Trading in financial markets is risky and can result in a complete loss of deposited funds.



