The US Dollar Resumes Growth

Towards the end of the week, the American currency managed to resume medium-term growth. Reversal combinations among commodity currencies were broken, and the pound, yen and euro went to test new lows. The sharp strengthening of the US dollar is most likely caused by the worsening geopolitical situation in the Middle East, rising oil prices and good fundamental data from overseas published this week. Thus, the business activity index (PMI) in the US services sector for October, published on Tuesday, showed growth: 50.9 versus 49.8. New home sales also increased in September: 759K versus 680K.

USD/JPY

The data published above contributed to the exit of the USD/JPY pair from the phase of long-term consolidation at 149.80-148.70. On the weekly USD/JPY chart, greenback buyers easily broke through the upper limit and are currently firmly entrenched above 150.00. If the corresponding foundation is released, the pair may rise to last year’s highs at 151.90. A corrective rollback is possible to 149.50-149.20.

Today at 15:30 GMT+3, we are waiting for the publication of data on basic orders for durable goods in the United States for September. Also at this time, the GDP figure for the third quarter will be released, and weekly data on the number of applications for unemployment benefits will be published...more











