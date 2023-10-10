Samurai -an advanced correlation trading system

Samurai ACTS MT4

An advanced correlation trading system

Samurai is a revised and modernized version of the trading strategy based on the correlation of USDJPY and NIKKEI 225 index movements.

The basis of the system is the statement that the national stock market falls with the strengthening of the national currency and rises with its weakening.

Long-term study and testing of JPY/NIKKEI225, EUR/STOXX50, AUD/ASX200, etc. for more than 10 years allowed us to identify patterns of divergence of currency and index dynamics and use them in forex trading.

Key features

tested on quotes 2013-2023

no risky trading methods

SL and TP for each position

settings with different RRR for tested pairs

minimum balance - $50

Customization features

fixed or autolot

position closing on tick or new candle

choice of working hours

grid strategy (optional)

trailing stop (optional)

information panel

profit marks

For correct operation you need to add the symbol of the corresponding index to the Market Watch window. Available symbols can be selected by pressing Ctrl+U in the terminal. Default settings (EURUSD/GBPUSD) can also be used, but they were preset only for verification in MQL5 Market Watch.





Live monitoring

MQL5 Market

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