Samurai -an advanced correlation trading system

Samurai ACTS MT4
An advanced correlation trading system
Samurai is a revised and modernized version of the trading strategy based on the correlation of USDJPY and NIKKEI 225 index movements.
The basis of the system is the statement that the national stock market falls with the strengthening of the national currency and rises with its weakening.
Long-term study and testing of JPY/NIKKEI225, EUR/STOXX50, AUD/ASX200, etc. for more than 10 years allowed us to identify patterns of divergence of currency and index dynamics and use them in forex trading.
Key features
tested on quotes 2013-2023
no risky trading methods
SL and TP for each position
settings with different RRR for tested pairs
minimum balance - $50
Customization features
fixed or autolot
position closing on tick or new candle
choice of working hours
grid strategy (optional)
trailing stop (optional)
information panel
profit marks
For correct operation you need to add the symbol of the corresponding index to the Market Watch window. Available symbols can be selected by pressing Ctrl+U in the terminal. Default settings (EURUSD/GBPUSD) can also be used, but they were preset only for verification in MQL5 Market Watch.
Live monitoring
MQL5 Market
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