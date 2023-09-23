Trend Starter Indicator TSI Manual, Trading Strategies and Setfiles

The Trend Starter Indicator TSI is an innovative trading tool designed to provide traders with precise and actionable signals for potential market entry points. By capitalizing on the unique interplay of two internal oscillators combined with astute price action monitoring, TSI aims to optimize and simplify the decision-making process in the dynamic world of trading. The indicator offers a range of customizable settings, allowing you to fine-tune their approach to better suit individual preferences and trading strategies. Let us dive deeper into each setting, providing detailed explanations and recommended values to maximize the potential of the TSI.

IMPORTANT NOTE: With the recent launch of the Trend Guardian Pro EA (TGP), we've elevated your trading experience. TGP seamlessly automates the TSI signals, ensuring you harness the combined power of manual precision with top-notch automation, with advanced trade management capabilities. Curious about TGP? Dive into its features and offerings here: Trend Guardian Pro (TGP)

Arrow position: You can select whether to visualize the signal on the chart, or on the indicator window.

Variables and lengths: TSI consists of two main oscillators (Variable 1 and 2) that provide a trading signal when they cross. Variable 1 (blue) is the fast oscillator, while Variable 2 (Red) is the slow one. You can define both variables’ values and length. It is recommended to set the variables between 3 and 10, and the lengths above 4 (the lower the variables, and lengths, the higher number of signals, hence more noise).

Sensitivity: Allows the user to define the sensitivity of the cross over. In so many instances, the cross is extremely small, hence a user would prefer to ignore it. It is recommended to set it between 1 and 2 (If you set it above that, you will get very few signals)

HL for buy / LH for Sell filter: Is a unique filter that commands the EA to consider a buy signal ONLY if the current cross signal was higher than the previous cross signal, and vice a versa for sell signal.

Max and min value for buy and sell: You might not want to buy in an overbought condition, and vice a versa, hence you can use this filter to set the max variable 1 value to buy (or min to sell)

Divergence: This filter allows you to only consider the signals with divergence.