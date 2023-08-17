Installation Manual + Demo Download

Installing from the mql5.com Market

On the product page click on the Free Demo button. If you have MetaTrader 5 installed on your pc, choose "Yes,..." otherwise click on "No,..." then the mt5 will automatically be downloaded to your system.







Then your MetaTrader 5 would be opened and you have to enter your login username and password (If you have not please register at the mql5.com).

After logging in, your installation will start automatically - if it doesn't, please do stages 1 and 2 again (Click on Free Demo and ...), your app is installed under Expert Advisors -> Market tab.









Install Trader Assistant MT5 Demo:

Download Demo version directly from this address:

Trader Assistant Demo MT5

After you click on the link above the download will start automatically (if it doesn't, press the download button).

Then you have to copy that to your MetaTrader 5 files. So open your MetaTrader 5 platform and then copy the file here:

File - Open Data Folder - MQL5 - Experts





Then go to Navigator window of the MetaTrader 5 platform, right click on Expert Advisors and Refresh the list and then it appears in the list.





The process of running the EA has to be like the below video:

How to start using the EA





If you have any question feel free to ask me

SEPEHR FOREX

Join My Group to Talk Together ;)

SEPEHR FOREX. MQL Group



