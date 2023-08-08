If you have any questions, you can reach me on my profile:

Profil MQL5 : ✔️ https://www.mql5.com/en/users/incepline My experts advisors : ✔️ https://www.mql5.com/en/users/incepline/seller

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ EA Neuro Gold MT5 © : https://www.mql5.com/fr/market/product/103493



✅ Setting up the Neuro Gold MT5 robot

👉 First step: add the M10 period to your MT5

>>> Show periods on MT5





👉 Right click on the periods then left click on customize

👉 Click on M10 then insert then close









👉 Slide the robot on the XAUUSD M10 chart

In the (common) tab, check the box: Allow Algo Trading









Download the .set file to automatically load default settings for $500 of capital :

fichier setting Neuro Gold M10





2/ In the (Input) tab

Parameters of trades A and B

These are stoploss and take profit, they are indicated in points.

A: is the first trade that is started most often.

B: corresponds to the 2nd trade which is launched following the decision of the robot.

I specify that trades A and B work together, you cannot separate them.









Money trade management B

The lots are indicated here. By default, the setting is on optimum.

Trade B = 0.05 lots for $250 capital

Trade B = 0.10 lots for $500 capital



For example for $1000 of capital, you must indicate 0.20 lots

For example for $10,000 of capital, you must indicate 2.00 lots





Money trade management : (Gestion cumulative auto)

For (Trade B), by default, it is enable.

If the trade is profitable, the next stake increases as your capital increases. If the trade is losing, the next stake is reduced as your capital decreases. And so on.





Trading hours:

Here we indicate the days and times when the robot is allowed to trade.

By default, the settings allow the robot to trade every day of the week without interruption. You can change the settings as you wish.

The function (Close trades outside trading hours) is enabled (false) by default, which means that open trades will remain in place even if the Take Profit or Stop Loss is reached. If you set this option to (true), open trades can be closed if needed.









News Filters:

Here you can add up to 3 news filters. By default, the filters are positioned on (false) which means that they are not active. To use this option, make sure you have added the urls of the news sites in (tools/options/expert advisors).

If you haven't already, refer to the guide : Robot Installation Guide



These filters are used to prohibit the robot from trading before and/or after certain financial/economy announcements that may influence stock price results.





To use a filter, you must:

- Switch the (false) to (true)

- Choose the source of the news (investing or ForexFactory)

- Select the level of importance (preferably choose the highest level)

- Select the relevant currency

- Indicate the number of minutes before the news

- Indicate the number of minutes after the news













👉 Max Spread Protection: 10



By default, this option is 10, which is an optimal setting for ICMarkets. You can modify this protection if necessary. Be careful, this influences the results.





The settings are finished, you can click on OK to validate and launch the robot. Check at the top right of the graph that the little hat is blue.

💥 Close metatrader then restart it.



Happy trading to you.









Forex trading and robot use carries a high level of risk and is not suitable for everyone. You could lose part or all of your capital if market conditions change unfavorably. You should only invest money that you can afford to lose, which means losing it will not affect your basic needs or obligations.



















