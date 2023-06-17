forex ea with low drawdown

Download EA Forex Gump https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97930

Friends, this is our new forex robot with new market analysis algorithms. One of its most important advantages is a relatively low drawdown (on average 5-7%), while do not forget that this is a scalper robot. As a rule, scalpers are very aggressive robots with dynamic trading strategies. But thanks to special protection algorithms, our new robot shows a rather low drawdown. Each trade is protected by StopLoss, that is, its maximum loss is limited. And there is also a transfer of transactions to breakeven, which is also a very good tool for effective trading.



