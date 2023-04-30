ELLIOTT WAVE COUNTER INSTALLATION & INPUTS GUIDE





How the program works:

First, Select the type of wave pattern you want to highlight on the chart using the Wave Type button. The options available include impulse waves, corrective waves, and other custom wave patterns.

Select the level of wave pattern you want to highlight on the chart using the Wave Level button. The options available include primary, intermediate, and minor wave levels.

Then if you need to change the color of the wave, you can choose the color of the wave patterns you want to highlight on the chart using the Wave Color button. This allows you to customize the appearance of the wave patterns to suit your preference (this will help you to differentiate between alternate wave counts).

The tool is ready to start marking, after clicking, you can place labels on the chart by moving the mouse and pressing the draw shortcut. Simply move your mouse to the desired bar where your wave starts. A curser line will indicate the bar that you are pointing at. If you place your mouse below the bar the low of the bar will be used as price reference, if you place your pointer above the bar the high of it will be the price reference. Make a click when ready.

After setting the wave's start point, the first wave will appear under the mouse. This could be 1, A or W depending upon the pattern that you are counting. In the same manner, set the point for placing the first wave. No matter how high or low you place your wave, the curser line will be your wave's time reference, and the high (if you clicked above the bar) or the low (if you clicked below the bar) will be your wave's price reference. Price reference and time reference will be used to calculate the projections for the next waves.









Select/Deselect Waves;

Now, by pressing select shortcut key you can select/deselects all objects on the chart.

Deleting all objects:



If you want to delete all objects on the chart, including any wave patterns that have been marked using the Elliott Wave Counter, click on the Delete All button or press the delete all shortcut key.

Deleting the last wave:

Just click on one of the pattern's waves, and then press the delete last shortcut key and the last wave of your pattern will be deleted. Press the key as many times as you need to reach the desired wave and delete it.

Bind Waves:

You can also press bind shortcut key to move the labels to the high and low and organize it.

Fibonacci Channel:



When selecting the waves and pressing the Fibo Channel shortcut key, the tool will display the channels between the waves.





Fibonacci time zones:



When selecting the waves and pressing the Fibo Times shortcut key, the tool will display the Fibonacci time zones between the waves.