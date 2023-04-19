Fundamental Analysis on April 19, 2023: Coinbase To Leave The US?

Brian Armstrong, CEO of the largest US cryptocurrency exchange, stated that:

→ Coinbase is on the brink of a legal war with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to achieve long-awaited clarity on how federal securities laws apply to cryptocurrencies.

→ Coinbase could move from the US to the UK if regulatory progress remains stagnant.

→ UK leaders have expressed a promising interest in making the country a Web3 hub.

If laws favorable to cryptocurrencies are passed in the US, this will greatly help the industry. In the meantime, the bulls are fighting to hold on to the USD 30k psychological level, but cannot boast of success....More info: blog FXOpen











