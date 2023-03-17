Instructions for working with EA Beast

Before buying:
1. Not all brokers allow scalping on their accounts. To check whether scalping can be used with your broker, check the Stop Level for each pair from the list: USD CAD, USD CHF, GBP USD, EUR USD, EUR CHF, EUR GBP, EUR CAD, EUR AUD. It should be 0 as in the picture. If it is greater than 0, then you should look for another broker:
2. Check the Ping of your terminal when connecting to your broker. The Expert Advisor uses a night scalping strategy. Although the EA uses limit orders to enter trades, the liquidity for most currency pairs is still less at night than during the day, so it is important that the Ping is as small as possible to quickly execute trades and reduce slippage
3. Important: Do not use the Expert Advisor on your personal computer, always use a VPS. When working on a personal computer, you can open or close windows, change the timeframe, and so on - all this NEGATIVELY affects the work of the adviser. The Expert Advisor has a built-in automatic calibration mode, which means that after launching the Expert Advisor on the chart, you need to leave it alone and not touch it. Any actions on the computer give an additional load on the RAM, thereby there is a threat of the terminal freezing and slowing down the analysis of the adviser's work.
After purchase:
Open the MetaTrader. Go to the settings of the MetaTrader and specify the address https://steelbeast.link as shown in the figure:
With this action, the EA will automatically detect GMT. If you do not add the site in the settings of the MetaTrader, the Expert Advisor will not work.
Attach the EA to the EURUSD M5 chart and write down all the pairs you want to use. The tools need to be prescribed exactly as indicated in the market overview.
Turn on auto trading.
If you have done everything correctly, the Expert Advisor will be launched and in the upper right corner you will see a smiling smiley face.
There will be information useful for you on the Expert Advisor panel:
The EA will automatically detect your GMT and adjust the EA to the right time in summer/winter. You can also see the list of pairs used.
A few tips from my experience:
- Use a small and comfortable risk: 0.02 lots for every $ 100 is enough to make a profit and not worry about every transaction.
- Be calm about losses. This is part of working in the forex market, it cannot be avoided.
- It is important to understand: The Adviser is a program that gives you the opportunity to earn automatically, that is, not to put your hands to work, which means: DO NOT interfere with the work of the adviser. Don't close deals for him. Do not change the take profit or stop loss.
- Use good well-known brokers with the right attitude to trading and to their clients. If you do not know which broker to choose - write to me, I will advise you several options.
Answers to possible questions:
Answer: Some Expert Advisors are not compatible on the same terminal and may interfere with each other. I recommend using one Expert Advisor on one terminal. If you want your account to be developed by several Expert Advisors, just activate your account on different terminals.
Contact me with any questions and I will be happy to help you!