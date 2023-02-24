Features EPS (Engulfing/Pinbar Signal)

If the number of ALert EPS turns on and off frequently or needs to be adjusted to many charts at the same time, you can quickly adjust it in the AlertsEPS tab (the effect is equivalent to setting number 3 at Setup Dialog).

Usage Tip : For example, if you draw a Hline/Trendline and set Alert Touch at the Buy position in H4 , then when there is no Alert touching H4 , you will turn off Alert EPS at charts with a smaller Timeframe (following the example). are M30 and H1 ) to avoid receiving unnecessary ALert ( because you have not entered your command hunting area ) . Until an Alert touches Hline/Trendline H4 of any chart, you will turn on Alert EPS on a smaller chart and wait for the EPS signal in the Buy direction to consider entering an order, and if the Alert EPS is in the sell direction, you will ignore it (because in the example Hey, you guys